Americanas’ reorganization ends “historic discount”, says Goldman Sachs

THE American approved its corporate reorganization: the shares of American stores (LAME3;LAME4) will be incorporated by Americanas SA (AMER3). In addition, the company will migrate to the Novo Mercado, segment of B3’s highest corporate governance. According to the schedule, as of January 21, LAME shares will no longer circulate.

“We believe that this reorganization is a positive strategic aspect, as it can increase the voting power of minority shareholders (who hold the majority of the company), as well as potentially increase share liquidity and end the historic ‘maintenance discount’ in LAME3 and 4 ”, argues analysts Irma Sgarz, Felipe Rached and Gustavo Fratini, from Goldman Sachs.

According to a statement from the company, the new simplified corporate structure “reinforces Americanas SA’s objective of being a single company for clients, partners and investors”, “improves corporate governance, increases the liquidity of AMER3 and reinforces the market’s understanding of the company” .

Americanas also states that the current controller of the stores “will become a reference shareholder with 29.5% of the capital of Americanas SA, giving up control without charging a premium for it”.