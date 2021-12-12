Analysis: what will be the future of Volkswagen Amarok in Brazil?

After presentation of the new Ford Ranger, the commercial vehicle division of Volkswagen begins to present more details about the second generation of Amarok. It is important to emphasize that the two pickup trucks were born together, the result of a strategic partnership between the two companies.

So, except for aesthetic and finishing differences, it is certain that the new Ranger and Amarok will share many technical and mechanical elements. For the European market, Ford has already confirmed the presence of 3.0 V6 turbodiesel and 2.0 diesel engines with one or two turbos depending on the configuration of the pickup.

With a peculiar proposal within the category, the current Amarok brought to the segment a differentiated level of performance, being the first local representative to bring an interesting V6 turbodiesel engine under the hood.

The pickup, however, did not escape some controversies in our market, such as the involvement in the “dieselgate”, nickname given to the scandal led by Volkswagen in which its diesel vehicles had malicious software to manipulate emissions tests.

Currently Amarok is a supporting role in the category sales ranking, selling less than Ranger and far from the leaders Toyota Hilux and Chevrolet S10.

With that, the question arises: what should be the path of the average VW pickup truck in Brazil and region? Will the German brand continue investing in the model here?

Check out some answers and an anticipation of several possible scenarios in our video analysis below:

