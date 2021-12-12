André Gonçalves has a new arrest warrant and decides to end his career

Last week, the actor André Gonçalves was decreed to house arrest by the Santa Catarina Courts for non-payment of child support for her daughter Valentina, 18, as a result of her relationship with the journalist and actress Cynthia Benini. Now, he is the target of a new arrest warrant for the same reason, this time by his eldest daughter, Manuela, 23 years old. The information is from O Globo.

The young woman, the result of her relationship with the actress Teresa Seiblitz, took over the process that is being processed at the 4th Family Court in the capital and is awaiting a court decision. She charges her father a monthly fee of R$6,000 and has not accepted the late payment of a R$20,000 agreement made in October. Now she asks for his imprisonment for a debt of R$ 109 thousand.

To O Globo, André said he is hurt by the situation and for not having a good relationship with his daughters, saying that the way out is not prison. In addition, he stated that he will leave the career.

“So I decided to stop, I’m going to stop and end my career. I don’t know what’s going to happen, you know? I can’t stand being arrested. In closing I take a new step in my life. I can build a new story. I can’t take so much pressure for money anymore. I’ve been coming up with this for five years. Thinking that every day there will be a bailiff at my door, waking me up at 5 am, with a start”, he declared.

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olívia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with hot sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

