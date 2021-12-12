André Sergipano teaches jiu-jitsu, submits with an armbar and makes history

Brazilian beat Eryk Anders and kept his unbeaten record in the UFC
On the preliminary card of the UFC 269, this Saturday, at the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, the Brazilian André Sergipano defeated the American Eryk Anders in a middleweight duel.
Sergipano taught jiu-jitsu, took the fight to the ground and submitted the American in an armbar.
Anders lost for the first time in his career by submission. Interestingly, this was Sergipano’s third straight win with an armbar, the last having been against Ronaldo Jacaré, a jiu-jitsu legend.
The Brazilian becomes the first fighter in history to win three in a row with an armbar. being 4-0 in four fights in the UFC.
“I’m going to be the next Brazilian UFC champion,” cried Sergipano, still in the octagon.
See below for the complete UFC 269 card:
MAIN CARD
Charles Do Bronx vs Dustin Poirier
Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña
Geoff Neal x Santiago Ponzinibbio
Kai Kara-France vs Cody Garbrandt
Raulian Paiva x Sean O’Malley
PRELIMINARY CARD
Josh Emmett vs Dan Ige
Pedro Munhoz x Dominick Cruz
Augusto Sakai x Tai Tuivasa
Jordan Wright vs Bruno ‘Armored’
André Muniz beat Eryk Anders by submission in the 1st round
Erin Blanchfield defeated Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision
Ryan Hall defeated Darrick Minner via unanimous decision
Tony Kelley beat Randy Costa by TKO in the 2nd round
Gillian Robertson beat Priscila Cachoeira by submission in the 1st round