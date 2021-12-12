André Sergipano teaches jiu-jitsu, submits with an armbar and makes history

Brazilian beat Eryk Anders and kept his unbeaten record in the UFC

On the preliminary card of the UFC 269, this Saturday, at the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, the Brazilian André Sergipano defeated the American Eryk Anders in a middleweight duel.

Sergipano taught jiu-jitsu, took the fight to the ground and submitted the American in an armbar.

Anders lost for the first time in his career by submission. Interestingly, this was Sergipano’s third straight win with an armbar, the last having been against Ronaldo Jacaré, a jiu-jitsu legend.

The Brazilian becomes the first fighter in history to win three in a row with an armbar. being 4-0 in four fights in the UFC.

“I’m going to be the next Brazilian UFC champion,” cried Sergipano, still in the octagon.

See below for the complete UFC 269 card:

MAIN CARD

Charles Do Bronx vs Dustin Poirier

Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña

Geoff Neal x Santiago Ponzinibbio

Kai Kara-France vs Cody Garbrandt

Raulian Paiva x Sean O’Malley

PRELIMINARY CARD

Josh Emmett vs Dan Ige

Pedro Munhoz x Dominick Cruz

Augusto Sakai x Tai Tuivasa

Jordan Wright vs Bruno ‘Armored’

Erin Blanchfield defeated Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision

Ryan Hall defeated Darrick Minner via unanimous decision

Tony Kelley beat Randy Costa by TKO in the 2nd round

Gillian Robertson beat Priscila Cachoeira by submission in the 1st round