Angel Kills Alex After Carolina Tragedy · TV News

Angel (Camila Queiroz) will kill Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) at the end of Secrets of Truth. After Carolina’s (Drica Moraes) suicide, the model will travel with her lover to his beach house. She will invite him for a boat ride and will freak out, firing several shots at her lover in Globo’s eleven o’clock soap opera.

Carolina will catch her husband and daughter in bed and will be upset. She will point a gun at the lovers and demand to know how long she has been betrayed. Angel will claim that he loves the rich man and will defend him, leaving his mother adrift. She will leave the room, write a farewell letter to the teenager, and take her own life with a bullet in the head.

In scenes that will air in the last chapter , Angel will freak out with the death of his mother and will get revenge on the father of Giovanna (Agatha Moreira). The model will pretend she wants to be the millionaire’s new wife. With the weapon that belonged to her grandfather, she will go to Angra dos Reis with her lover. There, she’ll call him for a speedboat ride and freak out, accusing him of being Carolina’s murderer.

I know I’m guilty, but you seduced me. You did everything for me to be yours. I did things I didn’t want to do. I got into your madness. But you are to blame for my mother’s death, you are my mother’s murderer. It’s like you pulled the trigger and pulled. I will kill you!

Then she will kill the businessman with several shots and throw the body into the sea. Angel will destroy the evidence that could accuse her of murder. She will declare to the police that Alex slipped, hit his head and fell into the water without being able to save him. Then, the model will appear at the altar at her wedding to Gui (Gabriel Leone) and will leave in a helicopter for the couple’s honeymoon.

Monday, 12/13 (Chapter 62)

Maurice demands that Anthony remove Fanny from his parade. Sam says goodbye to Bruno. Bruno is admitted to the rehabilitation clinic and Igor supports Pia. Anthony tells Giovanna that he plans to take some money from Fanny and run away with the model to Paris.

Anthony sabotages Fanny’s drinking and Visky despairs of the manager’s absence from the parade. Larissa asks Emanoel for help. Giovanna tells Guilherme that the time has come to unmask Alex and Angel.

Tuesday, 12/14 (Chapter 63)

Pia tells Giovanna about Bruno. Larissa is taken to church. Fanny wakes up to find that she missed the parade. Visky says he was worried about the businesswoman. Fanny fears that pink book will be denounced. Guilherme calls Giovanna. Anthony visits Fabia. Carolina tells Alex and Angel that she’s going out with Pia.

Giovanna tells Carolina that Angel has an affair with Alex. Carolina is upset. She goes after her daughter and husband and catches them in bed. Carolina takes a gun and points it at Alex. Angel begs her mother not to shoot.

Thursday, 12/16 (Chapter 64)

Carolina shoots decoration vase. She rubs gun in Alex’s face. The millionaire reveals that he had an affair with Angel before he met her. He claims that he was always in love with the teenager. Alex says he never loved Carolina. Angel declares that he loves Alex. Carolina goes into the living room and writes a farewell letter to her daughter. She shoots herself in the head and dies. Angel cries and throws himself on top of his mother. Carolina’s body is veiled.

Friday, 12/17 (Chapter 65)

Hilda threatens Alex. Hilda hands her granddaughter a gun. Rogério looks for his daughter at his ex-mother-in-law’s house. Bruno tells his story at the rehab clinic. Anthony travels to Paris with Giovanna and Maurice. Fanny cries at the news. Bill visits Angel and asks her to marry him. Alex goes to Rogério’s house and asks him to create Angel. She leaves with her lover to Angra dos Reis. They ride a speedboat and Angel shoots Alex. Angel and Bill get married.

