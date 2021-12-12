Angelica cites early menopause: ‘It took me a while to understand and take care of myself’ | celebrities

Instagram Angelica Ksyvickis

At 48, Angelica is an expert when it comes to dealing with fame and spending time in front of the public. A skill built over her own life: the actress and presenter has been on the small screen since childhood. Mother of three children (Joaquim, 16, Benício, 14, and Eva, 9) and wife of Luciano Huck, 50, she says that maturity brings more lightness to her life. Goes further: he says that the phase makes you give more value to really important things, in addition to, in his view, softening even the artist’s ego.

“It doesn’t matter a gray hair here or a wrinkle there. They are natural things in a woman’s life. I don’t change my 48 years for my 28 years, for example. Was it great? It was. But today I feel safe, I have a family incredible, stories to tell. These 20 years have brought me learning, achievements, suffering and joy”, she says in an interview with “Claudia” magazine: “We need to value more the learning of older people. I learn a lot from young people, my children they teach me, but the elder’s wisdom is special. We can’t leave that aside.”

It wasn’t always like this. Angelica says that, when she was younger, she was very demanding, especially in relation to her appearance. Going back to the past, she believes she lived as best she could, but she didn’t come out unscathed: “I did a lot of stupid things, like crazy diets, crazy diets; I was crazy at the gym. I didn’t have plastic surgery because, in my time, I didn’t have that, it wasn’t It is normal for a teenager to undergo a procedure. But if today’s technology had existed, I don’t know if I would have done it. Nowadays, everything is much worse. otherwise, something very difficult when you’re young,” he says.

In the interview, Angelica highlighted the period of her menopause. For her, it is the period when women are “more productive, excited about life and willing to work”. This is all at a time when the children are older and with greater self-knowledge baggage. He considers that he entered this process “prejudiced” when he was 43 years old. “It arrived early (my menopause). At 43, I started to have signs, as did my mother and my sister. Some symptoms appeared, but I kept taking them, due to lack of information and not wanting to take medication”, he reveals Is it over there.

“It took me a while to understand early menopause and take care of myself, start hormone replacement treatment. I consider this slowness a mistake. The news of the menopause itself was not bad, at 45 years old, but the symptoms, such as heat, insomnia and change of humor, they were. I was ill-informed”, confesses Angélica, who adds that, at the time, she went to a doctor, found out what was happening and started the treatment: “I understood that the replacement (hormonal) was not adding anything to the body, but to control what was unregulated, I started to take care of it effectively and everything returned to normal”.