Anitta gives triple kiss to couple celebrating 10 years of relationship | celebrities

Posted 12/12/2021 10:12 | Updated 12/12/2021 10:46 am

Rio – Credo, what a delight! This Saturday, Anitta showed that she is more than ready for Carnival and performed with her block, from atop an electric trio, at ‘Carnatal’ in Natal, in Rio Grande do Norte. Block Anitta was the second attraction of the night and the powerful one could not fail to cause in the presentation.

With a sensual and cut-out look, Anitta presented her main successes and decided to give a special gift to a couple who completed 10 years of relationship that day. After a seductive invitation, the singer joined the two and performed a triple kiss, accompanied by applause and cheers from the crowd.

Through social networks, the repercussion was the best possible. Internet users even felt jealous of Anitta. “That’s about it and it’s okay,” joked a follower. “How do you get in her place?” asked a netizen.

