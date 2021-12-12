Anne Rice, author of ‘Interview with the Vampire’, dies at 80 years old | Pop & Art

the american writer Anne Rice died at age 80 of complications from a stroke. The son, Cristopher Rice, posted his mother’s social media profile. “Anne left us nearly 19 years after my father, her husband Stan, died,” Christopher wrote.

rice born in new orleans, Louisiana, USA, in 1941. Graduated in Political Science and Creative Writing from the University of San Francisco, has been published worldwide. He began writing in 1972, after the loss of his five-year-old daughter Michele, who died of leukemia. Since then, he has written more than 30 books.

The biggest success of the career was the series “Vampire Chronicles”, the first of them “Interview with the Vampire”, 1976. In Brazil, the book was translated by Clarice Lispector. In 1994, turned into a movie, also very successful. In the cast, Tom Cruise, Bradd Pitt, Kirsten Dunst, Antonio Banderas, in addition to the author herself. At 80, Anne was still writing and publishing. The last work, released in Brazil in 2018, was “Communion of Blood”.

Anne maintained an active Facebook page with over a million followers, where frequently interacted with fans, asked questions about their works, stimulated conversations about the books. It was on this same page that the son, Cristopher, announced the author’s death.

“I am heartbroken to bring you such sad news. Earlier tonight, Anne died of complications from a stroke. (…) As a mother, she supported me unconditionally. Taught me to pursue my dreams, reject conformism and challenge my fear and lack of confidence. As a writer, she taught me to challenge the barriers of the literary genre and surrender to my obsessive passions.”, wrote Cristopher, in honor of his mother.

Anne with son, Cristopher: