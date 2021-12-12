Anne Rice, author of Interview with the Vampire, dies at age 80

American writer Anne Rice, best known for her book Interview with the Vampire, died at age 80.

The information was shared by his son, Cristopher Rice, on social media. The author died from complications of a stroke.

“The immensity of our family’s grief cannot be overstated“, He wrote. “As a mother, her support for me was unconditional. She taught me to embrace my dreams, reject conformity and defy the dark voices of fear and doubt.“.

Born in New Orleans, USA, in 1941, Rice began writing while dealing with the mourning of her daughter, Michelle, a victim of leukemia. Interview with the Vampire, his debut book, was released in 1976.

The work was adapted for theaters in 1994, in a film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, and with a script written by the author herself.

Interview with the Vampire gave rise to 11 sequences, in a set it became known as The Vampire Chronicles. Altogether, the writer has sold more than 150 million books worldwide.

In 2020, the AMC channel acquired the rights to Vampire Chronicles it’s from The Mayfair Witches. The American channel plans to create a universe with several series based on the works of Rice, who would also be executive producer of the attractions.

Already in production, including a series based on Interview with the Vampire. The plot has already escalated Jacob Anderson, known for playing Gray Worm in game of Thrones, like Louis; Sam Reid (The Hunting), in turn, will be the vampire Lestat.