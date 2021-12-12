Anne Rice, author of ‘Interview with the Vampire’, dies at age 80

American writer Anne Rice, known for her horror and fantasy books, especially her best-seller Interview with the Vampire, died this Saturday, 11, at the age of 80.

The information was confirmed by her son, Christopher Rice, on social media, who reported that the novelist died of “complications resulting from a stroke.”

“She left us nearly nineteen years after my father, her husband Stan, died,” Rice wrote on her mother’s Facebook page.

Rice wrote more than 30 Gothic novels, some of them edited in Brazil by Editora Rocco. His most acclaimed work, Interview with the Vampire, published in 1976, was adapted to film and starred Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.

Born in New Orleans, the novelist has won readers around the world with her stories about vampires, with an emphasis on the novel The Vampire Chronicles, which gave rise to her best-selling book. There were 12 books published as part of the series, between the first, in 1976, and the last, in 2015.

“In his final hours, I sat beside his hospital bed awed at his accomplishments and his courage, awash with memories of a life that took us from the misty hills of the San Francisco Bay Area to the magical streets of New Orleans and scintillating views of Southern California,” his son said on social media.

Rice will be buried in a private ceremony at the family’s mausoleum in New Orleans, her son said.

