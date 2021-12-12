Aparecida de Goiânia records the first two cases of the omicron variant in Goiás | Goias

The first two cases of Covid-19 by the micron variant registered in Goiás were detected in two residents of Aparecida de Goiânia, as disclosed this Sunday (12) by the mayor Gustavo Mendanha (no party). They have mild symptoms of the disease.
According to the press office of the State Department of Health, until 18:00 on Saturday (11), in the report of the National Strategic Information Center on Health Surveillance (Cievs) there were no cases of this variant in Goiás. Therefore, these will be considered the first .
According to the mayor, there are two women who became infected with the variant. They are 20 and 46 years old and have mild symptoms of the disease.
The suspicion is that they were contaminated by a couple of missionaries who came from Luanda, capital of Angola, in Africa.
Mendanha explained that the missionaries landed in Guarulhos (SP) on December 3rd and took the RT-PCR test, which was negative. Afterwards, they stayed in Aparecida de Goiânia between the 3rd and 5th of this month.
“Although the couple had a negative result, we decided to carry out the genetic sequencing of these two people who were positive with the omicron variant”, pointed out the mayor.
Passengers arriving at Goiânia Airport from Monday (13) will be tested against Covid-19. According to the city, the objective is to prevent the spread of new strains of the virus, such as omicron.
The City of Goiânia also informed that testing will not be mandatory, but that people who are detected with the disease will be monitored.
According to the folder, passengers who disembark in Goiânia and intend to stay in the city for more than five days and test positive will be monitored as a way to improve health surveillance, as well as cases of Covid-19.
