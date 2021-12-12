Aporophobia: after prejudice, hatred of the poor takes to the streets; understand

SAO PAULO — In the middle of the pandemic, last April, a project by the City of Curitiba called for fining groups that distributed food to the poor on the street. In Londrina (PR), in November, the City Council approved the “anti-vacation” law to prohibit mattresses, tents or similar in public spaces, including public and private buildings, and prevent the transfer of financial benefits without prior negative examination for drug use . In Porto Alegre, sharp stones were installed in front of a Caixa branch and removed after Father Júlio Lancellotti, from the Pastoral do Povo de Rua in São Paulo, released photos of the case.

The priest is responsible for a series of posts on social networks that helped spread the term “aporophobia” among Brazilians and put into discussion acts of hostility against homeless people. He was also the one who hammered the cobblestones placed under overpasses in the East Side of São Paulo to prevent residents from turning them into roofs.

Coined by Spanish philosopher Adela Cortina, “aporophobia” was named the 2017 word of the year by the Fundación del Español Urgente and included in the dictionary of the Real Academia Española. It means phobia, dread and hatred of the poor. It comes from the Greek á-poros, which means poor, helpless, without resources, together with phobia.

In Spain, it was used in the context of the mass arrival of immigrants to Europe. That was when the space opened up for a feeling of hostility that, for Adela, was not xenophobia, as wealthy immigrants, who bought real estate in Spain or arrived as tourists, were very welcome.

In a Brazil where hunger is growing, and poverty and unemployment have thrown entire families onto the streets, philosopher Mauro Cardoso Simões, professor of Ethics and Citizenship at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), observes that the word is now used because it is appropriate to the moment.

According to him, the hatred for the poor that is observed in acts such as the so-called “hostile architecture”, with the installation of sharp stones under marquees and viaducts, is an evolution of prejudice and discrimination.

— Hatred is gasoline on the fire — says Simões.

The philosopher recalls that, until the 1990s, it was said that the poor lived “on the margins of society”, that is, they were marginalized. That meant they were within society, albeit at its edges.

When the issue came to be recognized as “social exclusion”, inclusion mechanisms were created to face the problem. Using the correct term, therefore, defines what needs to be tackled.

‘Addictive alms’

Images of campaigns calling on the population not to give alms, at the risk of “addicting” beggars or encouraging begging, have also been posted by Lancellotti to denounce the growing hostility to homeless people in cities across the country. “Don’t feed misery”, says a sign from the City Hall of Florianópolis. “For everyone’s comfort and safety, don’t give alms in this place”, advises a shopkeeper’s sign in Franca (SP). “You have no idea what to do with it,” says a sign in Santo Antonio da Platina, Paraná. “Drugs, alcoholism, criminality, prostitution, self-indulgence”, he completes.

Specialists point out that public institutions cannot take people off the street and offer them a decent life. In Londrina, for example, where the law approved by councilors prevented financial aid to drug addicts, according to the local Public Ministry, there are no public programs to accommodate drug users.

According to specialists, in a context of radicalization in speeches, prejudice first appears, then discrimination and, finally, hate — and, ultimately, hate crimes.

In an article from 2020, Lucas Batista de Carvalho Pinheiro, executive secretary of the National Council for the Rights of Children and Adolescents, recalls the case of the Indian Galdino Jesus dos Santos, of the Pataxós-hã-hã-hães indigenous ethnic group, who participated in demonstrations in Brasília, he missed the time to enter the pension where he was staying and slept at a nearby bus stop. Five young people set him on fire. “We can ask ourselves what is the relationship between the murder of an indigenous leader and aporophobia. This relationship resides precisely in the justification of those young people, who claimed that they committed the homicide because they thought that there was a person living on the street there at the bus stop”, writes Pinheiro.

For Pinheiro, Galdino died not only because of his ethnic vulnerability, but because of his supposed social vulnerability. “He died because his tormentors condemned him for being supposedly poor,” he wrote.

Historian Doctor of Philosophy, Antonio Djalma Braga Junior, a professor at Universidade Positivo in Curitiba, says that the context of dismantling social policies favors the feeling of aporophobia. For him, preventing the donation of food is “the height of cruelty”. The mayor of Curitiba Rafael Greca said, at the time, that he was misinterpreted and that he only wanted to organize the distribution due to the pandemic — and withdrew the fine.

Braga Junior remembers, however, that Greca has already made another mistake for which he asked forgiveness, in 2016. When participating in a hearing at PUC, he said that for 20 years he coordinated the Casa dos Pobres São João Batista hostel, but he emphasized: “I don’t I am St. Francis of Assisi. Even because the first time I tried to carry a poor person in my car I threw up because of the smell”, said the then candidate. Greca later said that he was explaining the difficulty of the work of those who help the poor.

According to Braga Júnior, the discussion is no longer the absence of public policies, as occurred in the 1990s, but their dismantling.

— There are groups in society that defend this horror of the poor, and others that try to resolve it. Who do the bells toll for? asks the philosopher.

Experts say that empathy is not enough, another word that has come into fashion. More solidarity actions are needed. A missionary for three years in the Cathedral of Our Lady of La Salette, in the French Alps, Brazilian priest Neuci Miranda says that there has always been a discourse in Brazil that the poor are poor because they are vagabonds and do not make efforts.

— The idea that someone is poor because they don’t make an effort generates hatred. They think it’s his fault for being in poverty and they think that whoever receives help from the government doesn’t work because they don’t want to, not because of the lack of a job – he explains.

With operations in the periphery of some of the largest cities in the country, such as Porto Alegre, Curitiba, São Paulo and Belo Horizonte, Miranda believes that the best way to avoid aporophobia is to strengthen civil society institutions and State institutions, so that public policies for social protection work.

The City Hall of Londrina did not accept the project approved by the councilors. The Caixa agency in Porto Alegre removed the stones. São Paulo City Hall, at the time the priest used the sledgehammer, stated that it had been an “isolated initiative” by a citizen. In São Paulo, even today there are benches in squares with iron arms dividing the seat. So no one sleeps there.