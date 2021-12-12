App drivers sell everything from candy to beauty items to fuel up after several fuel spikes

the routine of application drivers, surpassing the 12 hours a day behind the wheel, is no longer enough to keep up with the readjustments in fuel prices. To supplement the income, the glove box becomes a showcase for candy items for beauty items. With an eye on potential customers, these professionals are betting on creativity.

The nose for business is the talent of Marcelo Amorim, graduated in Advertising and an application driver for six years. Two years ago, in the first squeeze due to high fuel prices, he started selling candy to passengers who were going to clubs. Afterwards, it expanded its offer to beauty products, perfumes and clothing, but already sees sales pressured by the high cost of living.

— Inflation made the price of products weigh more for me, but how am I going to pass it on? – question.

Marcelo Amorim has been working as an application driver for six years and, to increase his monthly income, he sells perfumery and candy products Photo: Maria Isabel Oliveira / Agência O Globo

fuel aloft

Since the middle of this year, fuels have had a significant impact on inflation and, in the 12-month accumulated Consumer Price Index (IPCA) until October, ethanol leads the ranking, with an increase of 67.41%, followed by gasoline (42.72%), diesel (41.34%) and CNG (39.58%).

The curb in billing accompanies the fall in demand for services. A few months ago, Amorim managed to earn R$ 500 per month only with sales in the car. Now the profit has halved. On the other hand, the total amount you pay for CNG went from R$500 to a thousand reais a month. To make up for losses, he now spends more time behind the wheel to revamp the mobile shop.

Compensating for the rise in fuel prices by running for longer and finding other ways to supplement income are the alternatives identified by the chief economist at MB Associados, Sérgio Vale.

— There are two jobs at the same time, and one of them demands constant attention to avoid accidents. It’s not ideal, but drivers often have no other alternative – explains Vale, pointing out that the sale of products in cars per application can become a trend, while there is no relief in prices.

other costs

For the economist at the Brazilian Institute of Economics, Andre Braz, fuel is the main villain of drivers per application, who, in addition to the high expenses for fuel, bear the cost of food and car maintenance:

There is no expectation that fuel prices will fall. This will put pressure on the drivers’ margin, and there is no solution for the short term. It’s an effect that will last for at least the next three months.

The scenario should only improve with a positive shift in employment and income, with no prospects for the short and medium term. Guilherme Moreira, economist at the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe), points out that the situation should only improve in 2023, with the recovery of the job market.

— If you work with an application, it depends on the transfer policy (from applications to drivers). And his buyer (the passenger) has depressed income.

Luiz Carlos Nascimento started selling homemade sweets from Minas Gerais in his car to help with fuel Photo: Fábio Rossi / Agência O Globo

Even with sales, lack of money

The rise of almost 40% in CNG also scared the driver Luiz Carlos Nascimento, who since Mother’s Day has been investing in the sale of homemade food in the car to be able to afford fuel expenses, in partnership with his girlfriend. Success came with the resale of homemade sweets from Minas Gerais, with free delivery:

— It was cool because I was able to see in the car, in addition to the app races, a space to create extra income, and the main motivation for this was the increase in gas.

The deal worked: the couple earns 1,000 reais a month, and is already studying the expansion of the portfolio to Minas fresh cheese, artisanal cachaça and sausages for prompt delivery. However, success still cannot offset the costs with CNG.

The bill reaches R$ 2,000 per month, but Nascimento manages to deduct R$ 500 from sales of homemade products. In one day, he spends R$100 on gas, the equivalent, according to him, to a third of his daily billing, without the application’s discounts.

what companies say

Sought, 99 stated that it readjusted in 10% to 15% the transfer to drivers in September this year, due to the increase in fuel prices and that it also fully transfers the value of races in specific locations and times.

Uber, in turn, reported that it adopts the 20% cashback model for fueling the car and accumulates points to save on vehicle maintenance.