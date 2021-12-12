Archaeologists find skeleton with evidence of crucifixion in England

In Fenstanton, England, archaeologists excavating a roadside settlement in 2017 found a skeleton of a man, aged 25 to 35, with a nail in his heel and believe it is the first example of crucifixion in northern Europe. According to British Archeology magazine, the act took place in 1900. The information is from Extra.

About 48 individuals were found in five small cemeteries and some isolated locations. According to the researchers, approximately 12 nails were found around the skeleton in question, in the following regions of the head, feet, upper part of the tomb, curve on the lower side and one of them passing through the ankle. The man’s lower bones showed signs of thinning, which could indicate a health condition such as infection, inflammation or even irritation from being tied up or chained.

Archaeologists do not believe the nail was an accident, as there are signs of a second shallow hole that suggests an unsuccessful first attempt to drill through the bone. “While this cannot be taken as indisputable proof that the man was crucified, it seems the only plausible explanation — making it at most the fourth example ever recorded worldwide through archaeological evidence,” they said in a press release.

The full results of the excavation, led by David Ingham of Albion Archeology, are expected to be published next year.

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olívia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with hot sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

