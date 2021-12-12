Arsenal runs over Southampton with a Brazilian goal and Martinelli’s gala performance

Arsenal recovers after two Premier League defeats to beat Southampton

O arsenal returned to win in Premier League. This Saturday, at home, the Gunners beat the Southampton 3-0, in a duel valid for the 16th round of the English Championship. The goals were scored by Lacazette and Odegaard in the first half and Gabriel Magalhães in the second. The triumph makes the team recover after two consecutive defeats in the competition.

From December 10th to 12th the new Star+ Free Access arrives! It’s 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here to learn more!

In a bad phase in the Premier League, the visiting team started the match at a thousand per hour. With a high marking and intensity, Southampton created three good scoring chances and didn’t let Arsenal go on the attack. However, in a creative move with the goalkeeper, the Gunners, standing up, reached the first goal with Lacazette.

The goal fell like a ‘bomb’ on the visiting team. From then onwards, Arteta’s team began to find more and more spaces in defense and reached the second goal with Odegaard. When called on in defense, Ramsdale secured the gate closed for Arsenal.

The second half was a steamroller for Arsenal. After scoring the third with Gabriel Magalhães, head, the Gunners put on a show of pressure and attack volume. There were two balls on the crossbar, Caballero making a difficult defense, and the visiting team unable to even appear in the attack field.

After the consummate 3-0, Southampton tried to grow in the match and made Ramsdale work on shots from outside the area. Despite the attempt, it was too late to change the score in London.

Championship situation

Arsenal is 5th in the Premier League with 26 points. Southampton are 16th with 16 points.

It went well: Tomiyasu

Discreet throughout the 90 minutes, the Japanese was Arsenal’s escape valve on the right side when Southampton’s marking was high. Tomiyasu controlled the sector in marking and, in the second half, started acting as a forward, generating pressure on the Gunners in the attacking field.

It was bad: Stephens

Southampton’s defense as a whole was a catastrophe for the Emirates, but Stephens was the ‘gateway’ for Arsenal’s forwards. Vulnerable and unable to control the descents of Lacazette and Gabriel Martinelli, the defender still failed in the Gunners’ third goal, scored by Gabriel Magalhães.

upcoming games

Arsenal faces the West Ham next Wednesday (15), at 5 pm, for the Premier League. Southampton visits the Crystal Palace, on the same day, at 4:30 pm.

Datasheet: Arsenal 3 x 0 Southampton

arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu; White, Gabriel (Holding), Tierney; Saka, Partey, Xhaka (Lokonga), Martinelli, Oodegard, Lacazette (Pépé). Technician: Mikel Arteta

Southampton: Horseman; Deliverance, Stephens, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Tella; Broja (Lyanco), Armstrong (Elyounoussi). Technician: Ralph Hasenhüttl