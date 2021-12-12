As a revision of the FGTS, it can earn workers more than R$ 66,000

People who worked with a formal contract in any period between 1999 and today, even for those who have already withdrawn all or part of the money from the guarantee fund, can ask for a review of the value, which on average is around 10 thousand and can reach 66 thousand reais.

The calculation is done after taking the entire history of the FGTS accounts, where monthly deposits are made in the amount equivalent to 8% of the worker’s salary, and replacing the monetary correction applied based on the TR as an index and using another indicator aligned with inflation in the period.

The final result of this calculation is the amount that must be added to each FGTS account in order to replace the equity losses suffered in the period due to the fact that the correction by TR was well below market prices.

Situation in justice

This thesis defended by ADI 5090, a direct action of unconstitutionality, which is being processed in the Federal Supreme Court and awaiting judgment. Until the outcome of the judgment comes out, all requests, individual and collective actions, are suspended and awaiting the decision of the Supreme Court.

Today thousands of actions are filed across the country requesting the revision of the FGTS, but the number is still small compared to the nearly 70 million people who could benefit from the exchange of the TR.

It is important that even if there is no final decision on approval or not, that people speak up and file a request for review. People who already have a lawsuit requesting the revision of the FGTS, are more likely to guarantee payment referring to the values ​​of the past, as the court may suggest that the change be applied “automatically” only for the future.