At 17, MC Poze’s ex-wife gives birth to the funkeiro’s third child, aged 20: ‘Welcome to my light’

At 20 years old, MC Poze is already the father of three children. The third, little Laura, was born last Friday. The funk player’s ex-wife, Vivianne Noronha, 17 years old, from whom he separated during pregnancy, gave birth in a maternity hospital in Rio. In the early afternoon of this Saturday, Poze met her daughter, after arriving from a trip, and posted the record on Instagram.

Vivianne also posted some records with her daughter, Laura, on her lap. She is already the mother of Julia, aged 2 years and 4 months, and Miguel, aged 11 months. “Welcome to my light,” she captioned.

Poze posted photo with newborn daughter Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Vivianne Noronha posted a photo of her newborn daughter Photo: reproduction/ instagram

In early September, MC Poze do Rodo, through a statement, confirmed the end of his marriage to digital influencer Vivianne Noronha. The end came shortly after the controversy involving the two, after revealing, at the time, that the young woman was pregnant with the former couple’s third child.

Vivianne Noronha did a test pregnant with Laura, her third daughter Photo: pamela dias/ reproduction/ instagram

MC Poze and Vivianne with their two children Photo: Reproduction/Insagram

“Passing on to say that Viviane and I aren’t together anymore. He doesn’t keep bugging me with messages telling me what I have to do or not do in my personal life. Son of a bitch#@ no one can guess,” he begins, in the statement shared on your webpage.