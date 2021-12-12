At an event in Rio, Bolsonaro attacks the vaccination passport and governors

posted on 12/11/2021 5:54 PM



(credit: Agência Brasil/Reprodução)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) once again attacked the demand for a vaccination passport in the country. During the naval guards declaration ceremony, in Rio de Janeiro, this Saturday (11/12), the head of the Executive also stated that, if it were up to him, foreign tourists would only need to submit a PCR test to disembark in Brazil.

Bolsonaro said “authoritarian governors” are imposing sanitary measures to control the spread of covid-19. “Ômicron is already in Brazil. It is a reality. We cannot say: we are going to block flights from that country to here if they are not vaccinated. I repeat: vaccinated contract the virus? Vaccinated transmits the virus? If it was up to me, there was only the PCR. It’s more effective than the vaccine. The vaccine does not prevent it from being contaminated and transmitting the virus”, he said.

On the occasion, Bolsonaro also questioned the effectiveness of immunization as a form of prevention against the disease. “I took hydroxychloroquine and if it gets contaminated again, I take it again. Not just me, thousands of people did the same thing. Can those who have already been vaccinated reinfect themselves? He can. I respect the physician’s autonomy”, he said.

Pandemic

During the event, Bolsonaro went further and said that no country has fought the pandemic as well as Brazil. “Anyone who says that the government didn’t buy a vaccine last year is blatantly lying. Last year, there wasn’t a single dose for sale. The first dose was given in December in the UK. Forty, fifty days later we started to apply the first dose here. Who bought all the vaccines was the federal government. Nobody in the world has fought as effective as we are,” he said.

The president participated in a Naval Guards Declaration and Sword Delivery ceremony by Frigate Captain Luis Barroso Pereira, a graduation of Navy midshipmen. Bolsonaro was accompanied by the governor of Rio de Janeiro Cláudio Castro and ministers Walter Braga Netto (Defense), Bento Albuquerque (Minas and Energy) and Luiz Eduardo Ramos (General Secretariat of the Presidency).