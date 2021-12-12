At Atlético-MG: Cuca seeks “triple crown” for the same club, a feat that only Felipão has in Brazil | athletic-mg

After winning the Brazilian Championship by Atlético-MG, coach Cuca is looking for a unique cup in his coach’s curriculum: the Copa do Brasil. And he goes after a feat that, in Brazilian football, only his old acquaintance Luiz Felipe Scolari has: winning the triple crown (National Cup, Continental Cup and League) by the same club.

In the history of the three most important tournaments on the Brazilian calendar – Libertadores, Copa do Brasil and Brasileiro – only Felipão has all three cups for the same team. In the case of the 2002 world champion, the feat of the “triple crown” had the lightning striking twice, in different places: Grêmio and Palmeiras.

Scolari and Alexi Stival have met several times in the history of the ball. When Cuca emerged in Gaucho football, with Juventude, Felipão was one of his first coaches. Both also worked at Grêmio in the 1980s.

1 of 2 Cuca with the 2021 Brasileirão cup — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético Cuca with the 2021 Brasileirão cup — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético

In Tricolor, Felipão was immortalized in the following decade. Won the 1994 Brazil Cup, then the 1995 Libertadores and the 1996 Brazilian Nationals. Three heavy cups in three years. He went to Palmeiras next. Another Brazil Cup in 1998 (it also won in 2012) and Libertadores in 1999. He returned to Verdão in 2018 to be Brazilian champion.

Coach Cuca won the 2013 Libertadores by Atlético. And he was the 2021 Brazilian champion for the most outstanding club in his career. Along the way, he still has a 2016 Brasileirão at Palmeiras. The Copa do Brasil is missing, a title that he raised as a player in 1989, scoring the title of the first edition, by Grêmio.

Over the 33 years in which the Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and Brasileiro began to share the Brazilian calendar, some coaches came close to the “triple crown”. Recently, Abel Ferreira piled two “Libertas” and a Copa do Brasil at Palmeiras. But he didn’t get the straight stitches. Unlike Jorge Jesus at Flamengo, who won the Nacional and Libertadores, but not the Copa do Brasil.