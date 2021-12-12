Atlético disconnects base athlete suspected of assaulting his girlfriend

Gabriel dos Santos Oliveira, 18, an Atlético baseman, was dismissed from the club after being accused of assault by his 18-year-old girlfriend.

The case occurred last Friday morning (10), in Vespasiano, metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte.

Through a note on the official website, Atlético explained the decision and regretted the situation.

“In view of the recent facts involving the athlete from the base Gabriel Oliveira, arrested yesterday, on charges of hitting his girlfriend, Atlético informs that the player will be dismissed from the Club.

O Galo deeply regrets what happened and reiterates that he vehemently repudiates any act of violence against women”, says the statement.

understand the case

On the afternoon of last Friday (10), the athlete from Atlético’s under-20 was taken by the Military Police (PM) to the police station on duty in Vespasiano, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, suspected of assaulting his girlfriend, also from 18 years. Later, the player was taken to the prison in Lagoa Santa, also in the metropolitan region, being available to the Court.

Also according to the woman, Gabriel would have said that, if she denounced the aggression, he would kill her. She received care at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Vespasiano.

In his response, Gabriel claimed to police officers that the discussion started out of jealousy of his girlfriend and that she threatened him by saying that she would end his career after viewing a conversation between him and an old girlfriend on WhatsApp.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.