Atlético-MG and Athletico-PR reach the final of the Copa do Brasil for the third time | Atlético-MG | Athletic-PR | Brazil’s Cup

Galo and Hurricane open the match for the 2021 title this Sunday; Both have a title and a runner-up

Atlético-MG and Athletico-PR face off to find out who will be two-time champion of the Copa do Brasil (Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF)
Atlético-MG and Athletico-PR face each other this Sunday, the 12th, at 5:30 pm, at Mineirão, for the first match for the title of the Copa do Brasil. The two teams have already won an expression title this season. THE rooster is the current champion of the Brasileirão, while the Drilling won the Copa Sudamericana.

At Brazil’s Cup, athletics have quirks when it comes to winning titles. Both were champions only once. The team from Minas Gerais took its first cup of the tournament in 2014, beating its biggest rival, Cruzeiro. Two years later, the title dispute came again, eventually taking the runner-up, after losing to Grêmio.

THE Drilling has a trajectory similar to that of the opponent due to the nickname of champion in 2021. He was champion once and has a runner-up. The title is recent. The team from Paraná won the Copa do Brasil in 2019, after beating Internacional. But before that, he reached the final for the first time in 2013. At the time, he ended up defeated by Flamengo.

Interestingly, the athletics, taken together, have reached five finals in the last nine years. The two teams together now have three finals. Each with a title and a runner-up. But this coincidence will change on Wednesday, the 15th, when the two teams will know who will be the champion of the Copa do Brasil 2021.

