Atlético-MG disconnects base player, sent to prison on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend | athletic-mg

– In view of the recent facts involving the athlete from the base Gabriel Oliveira, arrested yesterday, on charges of hitting his girlfriend, Atlético informs that the player will be dismissed from the club. Galo deeply regrets what happened and reiterates that he vehemently repudiates any act of violence against women – wrote the Atletico-MG press office, in a statement posted on the team’s official website

According to the Secretary of State for Justice and Public Security (Sejusp), Gabriel was admitted to the prison in Lagoa Santa, also in Greater Belo Horizonte, this Saturday, around 10 am. Police said the investigations will be conducted by the Specialized Police Service for Women in Vespasiano.

According to the police report of the Military Police, the police were called on Friday morning at a property in the Jardim da Glória neighborhood. In conversation with the military, the woman, also 18, said that, on Thursday night, the couple went to a bar in downtown Belo Horizonte.

When they returned home, after drinking alcohol, they began to argue. The young woman claims to have been pushed and, with the fall, injured her left arm. In addition, the woman said that she was punched and kicked in the face, which caused a small bruise.

According to the police record, the victim said her boyfriend said, “If you report it, I’ll end your life.”

She was treated at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in the city.

In a conversation with the police, Gabriel denied the attacks and said that the fight started because of his girlfriend’s jealousy. In the player’s version, the young woman viewed a message from him with an ex-girlfriend on WhatsApp.

Given this, the woman would have said that “it would end his career”, since the man is a baseman for Rooster.

The player claimed that he defended himself from the attacks as his girlfriend prevented him from going out to train. In addition, she is reported to have thrown a cell phone into Gabriel’s face and subsequently to the ground, causing damage to the screen.