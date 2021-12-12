Atlético-MG vs Athletico-PR: decision pits teams that most decided the Copa do Brasil in the last ten years | brazilian series a

The final of the Copa do Brasil starts to be played next Sunday, between Atlético-MG and Athletico-PR. The clash will put two teams, in the recent past, used to playing in the final of the tournament face to face.

In the last ten years, this will be the third final match for each club – along with Cruzeiro and Palmeiras, they are the clubs with the most participation in the Brazil Cup decisions in this period.

The finals are scheduled for December 12th and 15th. The first game will be played at Mineirão, and the second at Arena da Baixada.

Interestingly, teams have equal track record in the finals: each team has a title and a runner-up. In addition to seeking the second title in the competition, the teams are also aiming for a R$ 56 million prize.

The club from Minas played in the finals in 2014 and also in 2016. In the first opportunity, Galo was champion against Cruzeiro and, in the second dispute, lost to Grêmio.

The club from Paraná was also fighting for the title on two occasions: 2013, when it was defeated by Flamengo, and in 2019, when it won the title beating Internacional.

