Atlético-MG vs Athletico: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

The two finalists guarantee at least R$23 million in prize money, this amount will go to the runner-up. For the team that lifts the trophy, the prize will be R$53 million.

The return game is scheduled for next Wednesday, the 15th, in the capital of Paraná. It is worth remembering that the qualifying goal, the one scored away from home, is not a tiebreaker in the 2021 Copa do Brasil.

Brazilian champion after 50 years, Atlético-MG has the chance to close 2021 as the biggest season in the club’s history, in case of a national knockout title. Galo is coming off a loss to Grêmio in the 38th round, but spared all the holders. At home, Cuca’s team has 88% success in the year.

Athletico also won a title of expression this season. Hurricane defeated Bragantino 1-0 and won the Copa Sudamericana, the second in its history. In the Brazilian Championship, the team did not do well. Rubro-Negro even flirted with relegation and ended the competition only in 14th place. Athletico reaches the final of the Copa do Brasil as the only undefeated player in the tournament.

Streaming: Globe, with narration by Luís Roberto and comments by Ana Thaís Matos and Roger; and SportTV, with narration by Rogério Corrêa and comments by Fábio Júnior, Henrique Fernandes and Lédio Carmona.

Atlético-MG – Coach: Cuca

Galo will not be able to count on Nathan Silva, who has already played in the Copa do Brasil for Atlético-GO, and most likely, Réver will be without conditions. Igor Rabello – who did not travel to Porto Alegre – is under notice to be the first defender. In midfield, there is doubt whether Nacho starts or stays on the bench. If the Argentine is a starter, Diego Costa loses his place in the team.

The Likely Athletic: Everson; Mariano, Igor Rabello, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Hulk, Diego Costa (Nacho) and Keno

Embezzlement: Nathan Silva (defended Atlético-GO in this edition of the Copa do Brasil) and Réver (injury)

Probable Atlético-MG to face Athletico-PR

Athletic – Coach: Alberto Valentim

Coach Alberto Valentim only has one question for the first decision of the Copa do Brasil. Renato Kayzer, the top scorer of Hurricane this season (12 goals) and in the tournament (four goals), is still recovering from a sprained ankle and is not 100%. The striker trained as a starter for the first time in Athletico’s last activity before the match, this Saturday, and should start playing.

The probable hurricane: Santos; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nico Hernández; Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini and Abner; Nikão, Terans and Renato Kayzer (Pedro Rocha)

Probable Athletico against Atlético-MG – First 2021 Copa do Brasil final

Hanging: Thiago Heleno, Erick and Nikão

Embezzlement: Khellven (expelled against Flamengo), Carlos Eduardo (muscle injury), Bissoli (defended Cruzeiro in the competition), Lucas Halter (injury to his left foot) and Matheus Babi (injury to his knee). The last two only come back in 2022