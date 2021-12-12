Atlético-MG x Athletico-PR: where to watch, probable teams and embezzlement

The end of the Brazilian football season is coming and the fans will be treated to a big decision, which starts this Sunday, December 12, at 5:30 pm, at Mineirão, between Atlético-MG and Athletico-PR, who fight for the title of the Copa do Brasil.

The dispute will be strong, as the Brazilian champion, Galo, will be face to face against the champion of the Copa Sudamericana. The two fans have already celebrated the achievements a lot, but they want more. O Galo, to have the Triple Crown (Mineiro, Brazilian and Copa do Brasil), while Hurricane seeks the second knockout title.

The only coach Cuca will not have Nathan Silva, who has already played in the competition for Atlético-GO, so he cannot take the field. In the team from Paraná, Alberto Valentim will have no problems in the team’s selection.

The return match will be on Wednesday, December 15, at 9:30 pm, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba.

DEPARTURE DATA SHEET

ATHLETICO-MG X ATHLETICO-PR

Date: December 12, 2021

Time: 5:30 pm (Brasilia)

Place: Mineirão, Belo Horizonte (MG)

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (RJ)

Assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (RJ) and Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (GO)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (RJ)

Where to watch: Globo, Premiere, SportTv

Where to go: Tempo Real LANCE, Itatiaia FM and Super FM

ATHLETIC-MG (Technician: CUCA)

Everson, Mariano, Réver, Junior Alonso, Guilherme Arana, Allan, Jair, Zaracho, Nacho, Hulk and Keno.

Embezzlement: Nathan Silva (has played the Brazil Cup for Atlético-GO)

ATHLETICO-PR (Technician: Alberto Valentim)

Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nico Hernández; Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini and Abner; Nikão, Terans and Renato Kayzer (Pedro Rocha).

Embezzlement: none