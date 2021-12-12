Atuesta follows the club on the social network and cheers fans

The name of Colombian midfielder Eduard Atuesta, from Los Angeles FC, is on the mouth – and on the keyboards – of several people from Palmeiras. The player followed the alviverde club on social networks and encouraged the fans of the alviverde club, who see the possibility of the athlete’s arrival in 2022.

Since yesterday, when the player returned to having his name linked to Palmeiras, the club’s fans have shared the Colombian’s highlights in action in the MLS, including beautiful shots and free-kicks.

Atuesta was already a target of Palmeiras in early 2021, when the club alviverde made an offer to Los Angeles FC for the 24-year-old player. As UOL Esporte found out, Brazilians were willing to pay 2.5 million dollars (R$14.2 million at the price at the time) to have 80% of the Colombian’s rights.

Los Angeles FC made a counterproposal, asking for $3 million (R$17 million at the price at the time) to cede 70% of the economic rights of the midfielder. Negotiations did not advance.

In the 2021 season, Atuesta played 24 games for Los Angeles FC and scored two goals. In addition, the midfielder distributed seven assists to his teammates. The Colombian’s team was in place in the Western Conference, outside the qualifying zone for the playoffs.

🚨| Named after the Palmeiras Eduard Atuesta (24), it is a right-handed steering wheel that features a direct connection and a quick offensive transition. An excellent free kick and penalty taker characterized by his coolness in front of goal. ⚽️| STAY WITH A FEW PLAYER THROWS pic.twitter.com/E6kDv7GXhw — Star Lecture ✨🇮🇹 (@Star_1914) December 12, 2021

Atuesta comes to the starting lineup. From last year’s speculation, he is the player I most wanted here. Do the 3 midfield positions with ease. He has a kick and a lot of passing quality.pic.twitter.com/3f6QcjRxnR — Palmeiras/BR 🔟 🏆🏆🏆💨 (@SEPalmeirasBR) December 11, 2021