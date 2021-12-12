Audiophiles even spend popular car prices on stereos – Culture

how much would you pay to listen music the best way possible? If you’re not a big believer in limits, maybe you’re an audiophile, who are people who are so into music (and other types of audio) that they’re able to spend a lot of money to achieve it. It’s a hobby, almost like being in love with the car, wine and travel.

Farmer Sebastian Rojas Nuñez, 45, is one of those people, passionate about music since his teens. “At any event at school, I was beside the sound system, the buttons and lights always called my attention, and at age 15, I was authorized to work on the devices”, he recalls. He took a liking to the thing and, as an adult, started to invest in equipment. “In the 2000s, I managed to save money and buy my first stereo”, he says. From then on, Sebastian began to do what most audiophiles do: buy a device, use it and sell it or exchange it for a better one (or one that, at least, looks better). “I spent 35 years of my life spending money on a stereo”, he says. With that, you can imagine how much money he invested.

According to him, the sky is the limit. “There will never be one that is the best. There are those who spend more than R$ 100,000″, he says. Sebastian is part of an audiophile group on Facebook, where members exchange information about devices, ask for suggestions, and sell or trade their devices.

He says that he is trying to “cure” what he calls an addiction, he stopped buying and now prefers to explore the music more than the devices themselves. “I have an honest system that doesn’t exceed R$ 50 thousand reais and I’m no longer looking for a stereo.”

The passion for stereos

Farmer Sebastian Nuñez, 45, is passionate about music. After spending a lot on stereos, he decided to invest in just one and improved his experience by optimizing his system: he placed two speakers 3 meters apart and, when listening to music, it is in a position forming an equilateral triangle, one of the ends and the boxes the other two.

Also a music lover, screenwriter Ulisses Oliveira, 48, prefers to call himself an enthusiast rather than an audiophile. The system he assembled costs around R$30,000, all used equipment, some of which are 40 years old. “It was really worth it, but whoever wants to get involved in this universe has to be willing to spend”, he says.

Prices tend to vary a lot because, despite the equipment’s basic electronics being almost the same as they were 70 or 80 years ago, the technology has upgraded the possibilities. Despite this, the audio and acoustic consultant Fernando Alvim Richard, 63, explains that, “to make the most of sound equipment, the secret is acoustics”. “It will be better, for example, in a bedroom than in the living room, due to the fact that it has a bed, a closet with a door that you can open”, he says. These things help the sound not to reflect through the environment, leaving what reaches the ears closer to what comes out of the speakers.

“Only with an acoustically well-kept environment is it possible to think about spending money on good equipment”, he continues. For Fernando, technology has helped to transform, above all, the way people listen to music, with intelligent equipment becoming more and more common. It also changed the sound source which, in most cases, is a smartphone or other digital device.

In the head

This is where another darling of devices comes in: headphones. In the same way that some people invest in sound systems, others prefer headphones, like youtuber and businessman Leonardo Drummond, 31, who is 15. “As a teenager, I used to go around with an iPod and a medium-sized headphone; when I turned 18, I started investing.” He started testing headphones and doing reviews on Orkut and is now split between YouTube reviews and a headphone startup he created, Kuba Audio. Experience helped him understand that price doesn’t say which phone is better.

The idea is shared by editor Vitor Valeri, 28, who has seven headphones at home. “You don’t need to spend a thousand reais to have good sound quality on the phone”, he says. Buying and testing headphones has become a hobby for him since he bought an imported model and was able to hear some sounds he couldn’t hear before.

In recent years, the audio market has taken a leap. According to The Business Research Company, a market research firm, the consumption of audio equipment is expected to grow from US$24.59 billion in 2020 to US$28.54 billion in 2021. The demand for wireless audio devices grows due to changing consumer behavior and the popularity of mobile devices, says the report.

According to Leonardo, the advances are more in this direction. “In terms of sound quality and reproduction, there haven’t been such big advances and I don’t see that in the near future. It does exist in the technical parts of noise cancellation or bluetooth”, he opines. Vitor believes that technology has influenced the new generations of headphones to gain removable cables, customized formats. For him, “China popularized the technology of professional headphones” and guaranteed access to some cheaper products of good quality.

Choice

How to choose the right phone? For Leonardo, the first step is to define what you want. “For listening to music at home, a wired headphone would be best; on the street, a wireless model; and to play games, a headset with a microphone”, he says. In a second moment, assess how much you are willing to spend. The third step, and perhaps the most important one, is to “look at the market and seek valuations”. This last tip is shared by Vitor, who claims to always gather opinions in communities and groups. “Until today, my biggest source of information comes from forums, where all the news is rolled – besides that, I watch videos on YouTube and follow the brands’ social networks”, he says.