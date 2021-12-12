Australian massacres Sakai with absurd knockout and celebrates drinking beer in sneakers

Brazilian suffered brutal knockout in the second round and lost third fight in a row
On the preliminary card of the UFC 269, this Saturday, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, Brazilian Augusto Sakai lost to Australian Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight duel.
From the start, Tuivasa didn’t give Sakai a chance, who still managed to keep his feet in the first round.
But in the second round there was no way. The Australian landed a series of punches on the Brazilian’s head, who immediately blacked out and went to the ground without showing any reaction.
To celebrate, Tuivasa climbed the octagon railing and did the traditional “shoey”, drinking beer directly from a sneaker.
This was Sakai’s third straight loss in the UFC.
See below for the complete UFC 269 card:
MAIN CARD
Charles Do Bronx vs Dustin Poirier
Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña
Geoff Neal x Santiago Ponzinibbio
Kai Kara-France vs Cody Garbrandt
Raulian Paiva x Sean O’Malley
PRELIMINARY CARD
Josh Emmett vs Dan Ige
Pedro Munhoz x Dominick Cruz
Tai Tuivasa defeated Augusto Sakai by knockout in the 2nd round
Bruno Blindado beat Jordan Wright by TKO in the 1st round
André Muniz beat Eryk Anders by submission in the 1st round
Erin Blanchfield defeated Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision
Ryan Hall defeated Darrick Minner via unanimous decision
Tony Kelley beat Randy Costa by TKO in the 2nd round
Gillian Robertson beat Priscila Cachoeira by submission in the 1st round