Australian massacres Sakai with absurd knockout and celebrates drinking beer in sneakers

Brazilian suffered brutal knockout in the second round and lost third fight in a row

On the preliminary card of the UFC 269, this Saturday, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, Brazilian Augusto Sakai lost to Australian Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight duel.

From the start, Tuivasa didn’t give Sakai a chance, who still managed to keep his feet in the first round.

But in the second round there was no way. The Australian landed a series of punches on the Brazilian’s head, who immediately blacked out and went to the ground without showing any reaction.

To celebrate, Tuivasa climbed the octagon railing and did the traditional “shoey”, drinking beer directly from a sneaker.

This was Sakai’s third straight loss in the UFC.

See below for the complete UFC 269 card:

MAIN CARD

Charles Do Bronx vs Dustin Poirier

Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña

Geoff Neal x Santiago Ponzinibbio

Kai Kara-France vs Cody Garbrandt

Raulian Paiva x Sean O’Malley

PRELIMINARY CARD

Josh Emmett vs Dan Ige

Pedro Munhoz x Dominick Cruz

Tai Tuivasa defeated Augusto Sakai by knockout in the 2nd round

Bruno Blindado beat Jordan Wright by TKO in the 1st round

André Muniz beat Eryk Anders by submission in the 1st round

Erin Blanchfield defeated Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision

Ryan Hall defeated Darrick Minner via unanimous decision

Tony Kelley beat Randy Costa by TKO in the 2nd round

Gillian Robertson beat Priscila Cachoeira by submission in the 1st round