Austria returns to mass demonstrations against mandatory vaccination

Thousands of people, many of them far-right supporters, protested in Austria’s capital, Vienna, on Saturday (11) against government-imposed restrictions on the fight against coronaviruses and mandatory vaccinations.

Loud crowds, cheering, whistling and beating drums, flowed into Heroes’ Square in the center of Vienna.

Many protesters waved flags and carried banners with slogans such as “no to the vaccine mandate” and “no no no”.

Austria’s Conservative government gave details on Thursday (December 9) of its plan to make coronavirus vaccines mandatory, saying it will apply to people aged 14 and over and that those who choose not to take the vaccines. doses face fines of up to 3,600 euros ($4,071) every three months.

About 68% of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, one of the lowest rates in Western Europe.

Many Austrians are skeptical of vaccines, a view encouraged by the far-right Freedom Party, the third-largest in parliament.

“I demonstrate the freedom of choice whether I want to be vaccinated or not. I believe this should be an individual decision,” René said after listening to far-right leader Herbert Kickl, who recently contracted Covid-19.

“I think we shouldn’t let the government get away with the vaccine mandate. What will follow?” he added.

“I’m not against the vaccine or other vaccine-related decisions, but I’m against the vaccine mandate because it’s an experimental vaccine that hasn’t been properly tested yet,” said Cosima, a nurse, as she held up a banner that read “I’d Rather Be Fired than vaccinated”.

The vaccine’s mandate, which must be approved by parliament, is expected to start in February and last until January 2024. Two opposition parties support it, suggesting it will pass easily.

There will be exemptions for pregnant women and people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.