‘Azul attacks Latam to defend itself’, says CEO





The CEO of Latam Brazil, Jerome Cadier, recently gave an interview to Neofeed, in which he says that his company has reached a new level of operational efficiency through the reduction of personnel costs and renegotiations. Asked about Azul, the executive reinforced that the competitor “just wants to get in the way” and that it “acts defensively”.

In the conversation, Cadier commented on a fixed cost downsizing plan that has been going on for years. Among the examples he cites the outsourcing of ground functions (eg, baggage handling), the reduction by half (from 2,000 to 1,000) of administrative staff since 2018 and, finally, the general reduction in the workforce of 21 thousand to 16 thousand during the pandemic.

heand he says that going through the reorganization process is complex and hard, but he also says that it helped the company working on contract renegotiations that you would not be able to do in a “normal” business environment. As an example, he cites the review of all contracts for leasing of aircraft.





All this cut in fixed costs and less provisions gives the company the flexibility to see the feasibility of opening new routes. He comments that, before the pandemic, it operated in 44 destinations and that it will end 2021 with 50. This would be possible because, with less costs, routes that would be a certain loss can now be profitable (he exemplifies citing Jericoacoara and Presidente Prudente).

The interviewer asked about Azul’s hostile approach, which said to the four winds that it would buy Latam and even articulated with creditors. Cadier, however, replied that he doesn’t see anything wrong with what Azul has done and that it’s part of the business world, just making him waste his time.

For Cadier, what Azul does is just to get in the way and it does it out of fear, “because it knows that Latam will come out much stronger from Chapter 11”. The executive also adds saying that his company will have a “very violent” approach and that it will bite Gol’s and Azul’s markets.

