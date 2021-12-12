Back with Sammy, Pyong Lee blames cyber gossip for marriage crisis · TV News

Nearly two months after retaking his marriage to Sammy Lee, Pyong Lee vented about the crisis he faced in his relationship during the airing of the reality series Ilha Record. In the hypnotist’s view, gossip from internet users was responsible for the couple’s separation.

“When [as pessoas] in fact, nothing happened. The biggest stress was because of the gossip that came out before the show, more because of the gossip and the internet, which lately is very toxic. I understand people who are at home, distressed, accumulating energy and need to get out somehow. So, sometimes, it comes out in the form of kindness or hate, and we learned to deal with that many years ago,” explained Lee in an exclusive interview with TV news.

In July, after recording the reality series on Record, some participants pointed out that the manager had gone under the quilt with Antonela Avellaneda. At the time, he denied the rumors and said it was all “defamation.”

However, Record decided to take advantage of the public’s repercussion around the alleged betrayal and showed a scene in which Lee and Antonela were together in a bed, covered by a duvet. The “evidence” of their lack of fidelity fell like a bomb in the marriage, and Sammy walked away from his then-partner.

A month later, the full scene finally aired, and the audience saw that Lee had rejected the loving approach proposed by the Argentine model. After being the protagonists of this troubled period, the businessman and the influencer turned the crisis into a learning experience for the couple.

“It wasn’t a big problem, it was another challenge, a step, for us to learn to deal with and evolve. This can also add, in some way, to the future lessons we have, because it gave us time to reflect, study, evolve and grow” , highlighted.

With three realities under his belt (BBB20, Bake Off Brasil and Ilha Record), Pyong Lee defined that his focus for 2022 will be the development of his company, the Quasar Institute. “It’s a cycle of at least four to five years, focused on bringing knowledge about brain, mind, emotional intelligence, mental and physical health so that people can have more control and be able to solve problems such as addictions, phobias, panics, anxiety and depression.”

“All these types of causes that come out of the human mind, due to lack of knowledge or control, are our mission, and we will focus on that from next year”, he added.

AGNEWS

Pyong Lee at the Digital Awards 2021

influencer of the year

Pyong Lee was one of the winners of the Digital Awards BR 2021, held last Wednesday (8) in São Paulo. For the award jury, the hypnologist was one of the highlights this year in the Social Media category.

This is the second prize I’ve won. The jury followed the work that was announced when I came out on the cover of Forbes [em 2018]. My focus in recent years has been on knowledge, training therapists and helping to fight depression, anxiety and phobias, which got much worse during the pandemic. This project is what I dedicate most of my time, and the guys don’t know much about it.

“So, it was very gratifying to know that the jury and people are following the details between the lines [do projeto] and receive the award for the second time,” he added.

During the event, initiatives such as Cromossomo 21, a project aimed at people with disabilities, Cufa (Central Única das Favelas), the Bolsa Trabalho Program (FabLab Network), in addition to influencers and applications from the digital universe, were also awarded.

“Each one does their part, and I think that Brazil is really going forward because of the people who manage to do these types of projects and represent them well in this way,” concluded Lee.