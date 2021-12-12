Bahia and Minas have ‘danger’ rain alert

After storms impact part of Bahia and Minas Gerais throughout the week, new rains with wind gusts of up to 100 kilometers per hour are forecast for the region. Inland municipalities have registered at least four deaths since Wednesday, 9. The floods have also left more than a thousand homeless and isolated locations.

This Saturday, 11, the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued “danger” warnings for areas in both States, both for accumulated rain and for what is to come.

According to the agency, there is “the risk of flooding, landslides, river overflows in cities with such risk areas” and “the risk of power cuts, falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges”.

In Teixeira Freitas (BA), 4 and 9 year old nephews and their uncle died after a landslide on Wednesday 8. In Pescador (MG), a two-year-old baby was buried after a landslide hit the house where he lived, On thursday.

The rains also caused flooding and felled trees. Rural locations in municipalities such as Palmópolis and Joaíma, both in Minas Gerais, were isolated after the overflow of rivers and damage to bridges. In Medeiros Neto (BA), at least a thousand people were left homeless. The situation was more serious in the extreme south of Bahia and in the north of Minas.

The governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), stated on Friday, 10, that mayors have reported difficulties in removing residents from risky areas. “There is still a lot of resistance from part of the population to leave their homes. It is not easy, but we ask you not to wait for the situation to get worse. Do not stay close to the rivers because the volume of water will still remain high until Sunday,” he declared in social network.

Water supply and electricity supply were also affected in some locations. Furthermore, after giving in, stretches of road had to be diverted. State governments have publicized actions with helicopters to reduce damage in places they are able to access.

Municipal governments, such as Jucuruçu (MG), have asked the regional population for support with machinery to reopen roads and optimize the service to isolated families.

In extra edition of Official Diary of the Union, the federal government recognized the “emergency situation” as a result of “storm” and “intense rain” in 31 municipalities in Minas Gerais and 17 in Bahia.

In Minas, they are: Águas Formosas, Bertópolis, Caraí, Carmo da Cachoeira, Engenheiro Caldas, Fronteira dos Vales, Ibirité, Itambacuri, Jacinto, Jampruca, Joaíma, Lagoa Formosa, Machacalis, Manhuaçu, Monte Formoso, Novo Cruzeiro, Novo Oriente de Minas, Ouro Verde de Minas, Padre Paraíso, Palmópolis, Fisherman, Resplendor, Rio do Prado, Salto da Divisa, Santa Helena de Minas, Santa Maria do Salto, Santo Antônio do Amparo, Santo Antônio do Jacinto, Teófilo Otoni, Umburatiba and Virgin of Lapa.

The most affected in Bahia are: Anagé, Camacan, Canavieiras, Guaratinga, Ibicuí, Itabela, Itacaré, Itamaraju, Itapetinga, Jiquiriçá, Jucuruçu, Marcionílio de Souza, Mascot, Medeiros Neto, Santanópolis, Teixeira de Freitas and Vereda.

President Jair Bolsonaro announced this Saturday morning that Caixa will release FGTS withdrawals to residents of areas hit by floods. The release of resources, however, depends on prior indication by the city halls through public calamity state decrees.

Beside him, the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, informed that the withdrawal can be made within five days after the indication of the city halls. “What needs (now) is for city halls to indicate the neighborhoods – either the whole city, or part of it. By doing this, we pay within five days, using agencies, lottery shops, correspondents or the Caixa TEM application,” stated Guimarães, who stressed that the withdrawal will be the amount that exists in the account, up to the limit of R$ 6,220.

On a social network, the Minister of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, claimed to have made the attempt to go to the affected region during a trip to Bahia, but that “flights have not been possible until today”. He said that another attempt will be made on Sunday.

Collaborated with Marcio Dolzan.