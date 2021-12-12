Bahia: Number of cities in a state of emergency reaches 25 | Brazil

Government of Bahia Graer carries out the rescue of the population in the southern region of Bahia

There are already 25 municipalities in emergency situation in the south and extreme south of Bahia, according to decrees ratified and published in the Official Gazette. The state entered the 4th day, followed by rain and flooding due to a tropical cyclone that formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the Electricity Company of the State of Bahia (Coelba), some regions of Itamaraju are without electricity supply because of the communities that are isolated. In the morning, restage teams were stranded in Jucuruçu and Guaratinga.

According to the State Government, 80 soldiers from the Fire Department are working to rescue victims and support communities. In Jucuruçu, with the help of the population, accesses were improvised for vehicles to distribute food baskets.

The operation has the support of two helicopters from the Air Group of the Military Police of Bahia (Graer).

In the last few hours, the military checked the state of the bridge, in the municipality of Itamaraju, and also attended to occurrences of landslides in Várzea Alegre and Novo Prado, municipality of Prado. Pregnant women and people with comorbidities, especially those undergoing hemodialysis treatment, are priority care.

Yesterday (11), the Federal Government recognized the emergency situation in an extra edition of the Diário Oficial da União.

The affected municipalities in the extreme south are: Eunápolis, Guaratinga, Itabela, Itamaraju, Itanhém, Jucuruçú, Medeiros Neto, Mucuri, Prado, Porto Seguro, Santa Cruz Cabrália, Teixeira de Freitas and Vereda. In the south they are: Mascote, Itacaré, Itabuna, Ilhéus, Canavieiras, Camacan and Belmonte. In other regions, it also has Apuarema, Conceição do Almeida, Caetanos, Encruzilhada, Ibicuí, Ipiaú, Itambé, Itaquara, Jequié and Macarani.