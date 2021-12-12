Baptista says goodbye to Remo with Green Cup title, but warns: “My story is not over here” | rowing

Coach Eduardo Baptista says goodbye to Remo with the Copa Verde title, unprecedented for the club – after a 0-0 draw with Vila Nova, winning on penalties by 4-2. The coach arrived at Baenão on loan from Mirassol, with mission to try to save the azulino team from relegation to Serie C at the Brazilian Nationals.

– I was very emotional today. It was one of the happiest nights of my life. I suffered together when relegation came. He had a debt with this fan, who supported him at all times. After relegation, I was queuing up to buy a ticket for Re-Pa. For this fan, it’s a see you soon.

My story here is not over. A title marks, but I still have a story here. I have some commitments to keep. but I still have a book to finish writing. — Eduardo Baptista

2 of 3 Remo celebrates the 2021 Green Cup title — Photo: Fernando Torres/agif Remo celebrates the 2021 Green Cup title — Photo: Fernando Torres/agif

At the outset, Baptista left a message for his successor, which will still be announced by the board. The coach stressed the importance of giving opportunities to the base boys, who were fundamental in this final stretch of the season.

– Remo, as well as its fans, need intense players, who fight. I’m happy to play the final stretch of Copa Verde and manage to mix the experience of a Vinícius, a Marlon and a Fredson with youth, with the dream of some boys like Pingo, Mafra, Raimar and Kevem. This is priceless. That’s the legacy, look at the base.

About the period he was at the club, the coach highlighted what was possible to take positive for his career and regretted not being able to save the team from returning to the national third division. However, he did not fail to highlight the conquest of the Green Cup, once again exalting the Remo fans.

– We spent 30 days here with intense and difficult moments. From those moments, we resurfaced and were champions of the Copa Verde. Learning is very big. It’s not how many times you win, but how many times you fall and manage to get up and win. Unfortunately it was not possible to save from relegation, the time was too short to try to adjust anything. Reward the fans with that title. The party you threw today is a night I won’t forget for the rest of my life.