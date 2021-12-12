Barbara tries to become a book author at Janine’s expense

In the next chapters of a place in the sun, Barbarian (Alinne Moraes) is really willing to become a successful author. The problem is, she doesn’t have the slightest talent for writing.

The naughty likes to get hold of the texts of Janine (Indira Nascimento) to use as if they were yours. Worse than that, he uses his money to corrupt the girl.

First, Barbara wins a literary competition by signing a text from the “friend”. Janine finds out, goes to confront her and ends up getting a valuable ring as a “shut up”.

But everything changes when the daughter of Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​makes an indecent proposal to the fighter. She is asked to write her first book and gets excited.

For that, however, he calls Janine and says how much she wants to produce the publication. “A fair exchange”, she says, willing to give a jackpot to the humble girl.

Janine is disgusted by the proposal. She refuses to be bought and tells the truth to the scammer’s face. But that can all change when she loses everything in a flood and immediately needs cash.

