Barcellos believes he has “new Alex” in the Inter squad and recalls the game against Corinthians at the beginning of his term: “It was stolen”

Confident in the recovery of Carlos Palacios for his second year at the club and believing that Mauricio can be the “new Alex”, president Alessandro Barcellos updated Inter’s themes in an interview given this Friday to the Dus 2 podcast, on YouTube, managed by journalists Geison Lisboa and Cristiano Silva. The president also recalled the 0-0 against Corinthians, right at the beginning of his term, considering the game as “stolen” – if he won, Colorado would be crowned national champion.

Game against Bragantino last Thursday

“We had a bad game, but we had worse games than yesterday (Thursday). There was a move… in fact, we conceded a goal by Flamengo in Beira-Rio, by Andreas, who entered the middle by himself. We made a move by Mauricio with support from Edenilson that the goalkeeper defended. If we did it there, it would be difficult for Bragantino. They were missing a lot of passes too”

Year of Carlos Palacios

“Palacios is a boy. Out of their habitat. He has an introspective personality and we worked on that to release him. To give better conditions. Every football department works on it. I think it is advancing. The set is not yet docked. I think the way of playing, changing, can make it grow. We believe a lot in his football. The goal is missing”

Mauricio could be Inter’s “new Alex”

“I have expectations that Mauricio can be a player like Alex, who appeared like that in 2004. He is young, knows how to shoot, carry the ball. He’s young, young, imagine four or five years from now. Will be flying. But he’ll have to fly first, I already told him (laughs). It can’t wait”

0-0 against Corinthians that prevented the 2020 Brazilian title

“Inter was robbed. Of course it was. Evidently it was. But there’s nothing to do with these guys. Only if I don’t play the championship anymore. We complain, we open our mouths, informally and formally. But who has the title? It’s Flamengo, not Inter. We saw 300 penalties later equal that were scored. And they didn’t. I talked about 10 times with Gaciba, but it’s no use. Changed and got worse, I think”