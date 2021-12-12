Barcelona is interested in Agustín Álvarez, named ‘new Suárez’

Barcelona continues in the market in search of contracts considered “cheaper” for the European market. According to the newspaper ‘Mundo Deportivo’, one of the possible reinforcements could end up coming from su-American football. It is the Uruguayan Agustín Álvarez, who belongs to Peñarol and recently had his name linked to Palmeiras.

The 20-year-old striker has just won the Uruguayan Championship and was one of the main highlights of the Montevideo team. In all, he has scored 23 goals in 40 matches played for Peñarol this season, earning Alvarez the name of the new Luis Súarez in his country.

The newspaper points out that Álvarez’s manager is in Europe and should arrange for the athlete to be sold during the European winter window, which opens in January 2022. The striker is valued at 12 million euros, the equivalent of R$ 76 million in the quotation current, a value that fits in Barcelona’s coffers, experiencing one of the biggest financial crises in its history.

In addition to Agustín Álvarez, Barça is also considering making a proposal for Matias Arezo, from River Plate, in Uruguay, which was also considered at Palmeiras. The striker has just turned 19 and has scored 16 goals this season, in addition to distributing five assists, in his first year as a professional. The player would cost the Blaugrano team around 8 million euros (R$ 50 million).