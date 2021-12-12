Barroso decides to make the passport for the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory

Justice Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court, decided to make the passport of the vaccine mandatory for travelers entering Brazil, according to a finding by journalist Mônica Bergamo, from Folha de S. Paulo.

Barroso opposes the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government that discarded the vaccine passport for travelers and only charged the fulfillment of five days of quarantine for people coming from abroad.

Now, the vaccine passport will only be dispensed in the case of medical reasons and proof that in the country of origin or departure there is no vaccine available.

As a justification, the STF minister argued that the increase in travel at this time of year requires greater care so that Brazil does not become an anti-vaccine country.

The measure adopted by the minister will be sent to referendum in an extraordinary session of the Virtual Plenary of the Supreme Court.

“The daily entry of thousands of travelers into the country, the approach of the end of the year festivities, pre-carnival events and the carnival itself, capable of attracting large numbers of tourists, and the threat of promoting anti-vaccine tourism, given the imprecision in the rules that require proof, constitute an unequivocal imminent risk, which authorizes the granting of the injunction”, writes Barroso in the decision.

“There are already more than 600 thousand lives lost and denial attitudes still persist”, he recalled.

Barroso also added that the adoption of quarantine alone as a sanitary control “creates a situation of absolute lack of control and the consequent ineffectiveness of the norm”.

