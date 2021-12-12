Bayern Munich beats Mainz in comeback and extends lead in Bundesliga leadership | german football

Bayern Munich beat Mainz this Saturday by 2-1, in a game valid for the 15th round of the german championship . As Borussia Dortmund only drew with Bochum, the Bundesliga leader extended the advantage for the second-placed team to six points (37 to 31).

Despite the favoritism of the home team, Mainz was the best in the first half. Bayern had 11 outward finishes and only two on target, against the visiting team’s four right (and three wrong).

So you can say that Mainz deserved to finish the first half winning. The goal came in the 22nd minute: after a cross from forward Burkardt, his teammate in front, Onisiwo, headed it in.

Bayern Munich tied for eight minutes into the second half. After midfielder Tolisso’s exquisite launch, from before midfield, forward Coman quickly controlled the ball, invaded the area and kicked across. His fourth goal in this Bundesliga.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann promoted several changes at Bayern, and the team continued to pressure Mainz in search of a comeback. It came 29 minutes into the final stage. Attacking midfielder Gnabry crossed with great force, but right-back Pavard managed to catch the ball and set it up for midfielder Musiala to complete low. Final score in Munich: 2 to 1.