Before becoming famous, Gkay didn’t have R$ 2 to buy bread, she thought she was ugly and saw in her horns that she took a way to make people laugh

Unless someone was locked in a bunker or investigating whether there really is life on Mars so they wouldn’t have heard of “Gkay’s Farofa”. So far, surely the hottest event of 2021. A birthday party for 200 people, with everything cleared. Open bar, open hosting, open everything, in which, it is estimated, nearly R$ 3 million were spent. A few years ago, all this would only have been financed by some heir or millionaire businessman, in the greatest refinement, for a list of chic and affluent guests and without a compromising record that would make the news.

On the contrary, at Farofa, everything was released. I would even download it. A kind of slap in the face of society that still looks with some contempt at these people who came from nowhere and won. It is impossible not to analyze Gkay’s party as the culmination of his own trajectory.

Gkay commanded his farofa that rocked numbers Photo: lucas mennezes

Gessica Kayane Rocha de Vasconcelos, 29, is the synthesis of a Brazil that rose to make lemonade from very sour lemons. Born in Solânea, in the interior of Paraíba, the girl with a strange name (“I was already baptized with a misspelling and with a name composed in honor of a mare that appeared in movies”), wanted, like so many others, to be an artist.

In 2013, at the urging of friends who found her funny when telling her misfortunes, such as the countless horns she took, she decided to record for the internet. I didn’t even have equipment. “It was the time of bloggers, back in 2013. But how could I be a blogger if I didn’t even have clothes to wear, let alone to indicate?” she recalled, during a recent interview with “Podpah”: “I was really poor. No. No. it was poor nutella, who has Celta and goes to Disney. I didn’t have R$ 2 to buy a different bread”.

Gkay: money brings happiness, yes

Inspired by Whindersson Nunes, who became one of her greatest friends and supporters years later, she saw that recording in a somewhat sloppy setting, being herself, could work. The mother thought it was absurd. “The first thing she said was, ‘Who says you’re funny?’. Stop that and go study,” he says.

Gkay, nicknamed by a friend who hated her name, insisted. The first exchanges appeared, the YouTube money and the mother’s shut-up. “I bought her a refrigerator that just needed to be mentioned. From then on, she would ask me what time I was going to record the videos”, he delivers.

Gkay saw his life change with the internet

It didn’t take long for Gkay to draw the attention of internet users and businessmen in the art world, especially those in the humor area. But then, with the first fees and the “at” currency (a game with exchanging favors due to the number of followers and engagement in social networks) came the first aesthetic interventions. At 1m55 tall (often printing less or more depending on the heel), GKay just couldn’t get taller because there’s no way. But the rest?

Gkay: before and after aesthetic interventions

“I think that here in my face, only the whites of my eyes are mine. The rest I did everything”, he revealed in another interview with Danilo Gentili. Bichectomy, Rhinoplasty, breast silicone, liposuction, lip filling, Botox, contact lenses on teeth, among other interventions were performed and are remade according to need and time.

Before fame, Gkay didn’t think she was pretty

Vain, Gessica didn’t just want to be popular. She wanted to be beautiful. “She arrived at places and seemed very simple. Making fun was her weapon of seduction. Both to get a job and to find some boys”, delivers a source, who met the girl at the beginning of her career, eight years ago.

Gkay started recording in his room

Over time, Gkay became more sophisticated, burying the conversation about money not bringing happiness.

“I didn’t have anything that gave me an advantage. I didn’t have height, I didn’t have beauty, I didn’t have chest. God put me in the world and said ‘go'”, he fires. And she went.

Gkay reveals the backstage of Farofa Photo: rep/ instagram

The first Farofa took place in 2017, when she already had the first million subscribers on her YouTube channel, which is now quite dusty, as the artist and influencer focused her efforts on Instagram.

Gracyanne Barbosa in Farofa da Gkay Photo: reproduction/ instagram

The party took place in Paraíba and grew from Gkay’s perception of what his guests wanted. “I did the farofa in the first year because I went to a party with Gabriel Diniz, who was a great friend of mine, and a friend of mine at the time asked me why I didn’t have a party like that on my birthday. he had fun, joked and everything. The following year, a crazy person came to me and said: ‘I’m opening a hotel in João Pessoa and I want to host your guests, but it was small there. I started spreading people around. The world wanted to stay in what was not suitable. The hotel owner would serve caipirinha at dawn to the guests! Then I saw that what people wanted was to be together. whoever wants to go to his room to do what he wants,” she says, trying to explain the genesis of the success of her mega-event, which in its first year became news because of a three-year ménage starring Boca Rosa, Marina Ferrari and Marina’s boyfriend in season.

Xand Avião and Solange Almeida at Farofa da Gkay Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Another component of the formula for success that Gkay has become may lie in his candor. She doesn’t make the mystery line. If you catch famous, say the name. Deliver famous friends who have shared boys with her. He’s not ashamed to say when he needs to borrow money and he loves the gossip universe, which he greatly respects.

Gkay tours new mansion Photo: reproduction/ youtube

Life’s setbacks are due to the absence of the father, who died after a massive heart attack in 2018, when his daughter was reaching the apex, and the many criticisms she receives that have already made her cry in public and disappear to reconnect with her. .

The influencer GKay Foto: disclosure

It is in the northeastern origins that it recharges and realigns itself. No wonder, his Farofa doesn’t migrate to another place in Brazil. “People have a habit of saying that Northeasterners suffer, it’s a poor thing. The hell! Northeasterners are hard workers, they have that happy energy, to welcome people, that Farofa has. There’s no difference, cabin, vipinho, vipão. childhood friends there, they cried with joy. I don’t have that artist over there and we here. It’s all mixed up together. There’s no one better than anyone.”