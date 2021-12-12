Before fleeing, Dolores takes revenge on Zayla; find out how· TV news

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will run away with Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Before leaving, the girl will be able to teach Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) a lesson. The seamstress will try to prevent the lovers’ trip, but will get the worst of it in a clash with Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) in the telenovela at six on Globo.

In the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the bachelor will propose to escape with his beloved after realizing that someone has stolen the evidence he gathered about the crimes of Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero). Eudoro’s youngest (José Dumont) will accept the plan and will decide to sell her jewelry to get money.

In the scenes that will air from next wednesday (15th) , the deputy’s mistress will find it strange to see the nun leaving the house. “Are you going without breakfast? The table is ready”, will affirm Cândida’s daughter (Dani Ornellas). Dolores will say that she’s not hungry, and the little villain will ask to take the girl for a walk.

“I’m going to meet my sister,” the nun will lie. “Go alone, then. I don’t need the ride”, will retort the princess of Little Africa. However, the girl will eventually fumble and drop her bag. Zayla will see the jewels scattered on the floor and will be suspicious of her rival.

Nélio’s beloved will leave in a hurry and will not notice that she will be followed by the repressed. Guebo’s childhood friend (Maicon Rodrigues) will see the young woman enter the pawnshop and receive money from an attendant in exchange for her belongings.

Zayla will try to prevent Dolores from escaping

Zayla confronts Dolores

Dom Olu’s heiress (Rogério Brito) will pretend that nothing has happened when Pilar’s sister returns home, but will set up a flagrante delicto. As soon as it gets dark, the young woman will pick up her suitcase and try to go out to meet Nelio. However, she will be surprised by Zayla in the room.

“Are you going to travel?”, the evil woman will question. “I… I’m going to visit Pilar,” the nun will lie. “At this hour? With a suitcase? And Tonico thinking that you and Nélio are two dead flies”, will mock the bitter woman, who had already noticed the atmosphere of romance between the lovers.

The villain will then say that she followed her rival to the pawnshop: “I know everything! Everything! She was going to run away with her lover.” Dolores will appeal to the emotional and will try to sensitize the seamstress. “Nélio and I love each other. Please let me go,” the girl will ask.

“You’re not leaving here at all”, will decree the bad character. “If I run away, Tonico is yours alone. You’ll be a madame, a deputy’s wife”, will affirm the housewife. “What world do you live in? Tonico would never take me on. I want something else from him: revenge! Go back to your room. Now! If you run away, Tonico will kill me. I’ll have to keep you locked up here and well guarded.” shrew.

“Please don’t tell Tonico anything, I’m afraid of what he might do to Nélio”, will beg the girl from Bahia. “I’ll think about it. Now go to your room and don’t leave there,” the viper will order.

Nelio and Dolores will manage to escape

Dolores attacks Zayla and runs away with Nélio

Daphne Bozaski’s character will pretend to obey the order, but will surprise the villain with a well-aimed blow with the suitcase right on her head. The princess of Little Africa will fall to the ground, but will get up and be able to catch the girl before she reaches the door.

The two will enter into an exchange of slaps and tangle on the floor. Quickly, Dolores will pick up a jar and break it on the enemy’s head, who will eventually pass out.

Eudoro’s daughter will run desperately through the streets to find her lover. “Dolores?”, the bachelor will be relieved when he sees his beloved arrive. “Zayla found out! I’ll tell you on the way. We have to get out of here fast”, will release the fugitive.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

