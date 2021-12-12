Between hits and disappointments: see how the 2021 season of the nine reinforcements of São Paulo went | São Paulo

São Paulo ended the season in a disappointing way. The fight against relegation in the Brazilian Championship until the end symbolizes 2021 below criticism, despite the conquest of Paulistão. In this scenario, part of the reinforcements disappointed, while others managed to make a difference in an irregular year for the Tricolor.

During the year of Hernán Crespo and Rogério Ceni, São Paulo hired nine reinforcements, like the experienced Miranda and Eder, and young players like Bruno Rodrigues, who even left the club a few months ago. Check out an x-ray of the performance of these athletes below.

The veteran defender returned to Morumbi 11 years after leaving São Paulo as an idol. With Arboleda, mainly, and with Léo, when the team played with three defenders, they had a good season. The defense was one of the strengths of the team, even with the campaign that almost resulted in relegation at the Brazilian Nationals. He has another year on the contract and must continue as full title holder.

São Paulo still does not confirm, but the most likely is that the Argentine will leave the club, as he told the ge his manager, Adrian Castellanos. Benítez arrived as the midfielder with the right passes, he did well at Paulista, but his physical condition, which had already been a problem at Vasco, remained.

Without being able to repeat good performances and fulfill some defensive functions demanded by the coaches, he first lost space with Crespo, then with Rogério – who even named the midfielder at the beginning of the passage.

According to Castellanos, São Paulo is unable to keep Benítez, whether on loan or outright. The club already assessed that it was a high investment for an uncertain return.

He was, for a long time, São Paulo’s best player of the season. It arrived in May, after Paulistão, and helped the team to advance in the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. At the Brazilian Nationals, he stood out even in the midst of the terrible tricolor campaign.

He was injured when Crespo, who guaranteed his arrival, was fired. When he returned, then with Rogério Ceni, he did not repeat the same performances and ended the year with 16 games without scoring goals.

He arrived in São Paulo after spending time in China, but accredited by the time he worked in Italy, where he even defended the local team. More was expected from the veteran striker, who had injury problems but who, when he took the field, didn’t respond.

There were five goals in 29 games, most of them entering the second half. With Crespo, Eder considered asking to leave São Paulo in December, but changed his mind with the arrival of Rogério Ceni. He has a contract until the end of 2022 and a salary considered high.

The Argentine, dreamed of by the fans for seasons after shining in 2016, returned in August and did not disappoint. Even though they had difficulties – like the entire tricolor offensive sector at the Brazilian Nationals – they managed to score important goals: there were five in 16 matches that helped save the team from relegation.

It has a contract until the end of next year, when São Paulo will have to pay US$ 3 million (almost R$ 17 million) to keep it – a clause obliges the club to make the investment if, by then, Calleri will work in at least 30% of the team minutes since your arrival.

He arrived with titleholder status on the right flank, as Daniel Alves was playing in midfield. It was the club’s main investment at the beginning of the year, 2 million euros (about R$12.6 at the current price) for 50% of the rights.

On the field, disappointment. There were 15 matches, lost chances as a starter. From the bench, he saw Crespo and Ceni improvise players in position. He has a contract until 2025, which makes it difficult for him to leave at this time.

It was the first reinforcement to arrive in São Paulo after standing out in Serie B 2020 by Ponte Preta. He arrived before coach Hernán Crespo, and left before the Argentine as well. With only seven matches, he had his relationship terminated and moved to Portugal.

Hired by surprise during Paulista, the 35-year-old midfielder was only enrolled in the final stage of the state championship. He played little, only nine times, and suffered repeated injuries. The last one forced an arthroscopy to be performed on his knee in August that has kept him away from the lawns ever since. With a contract until the end of December, it is unlikely that the contract will be extended.

He arrived in São Paulo together with Calleri, in the middle of the Brasileirão, but he has not yet settled down. Due to the limitation of five foreigners per game, it was even cut from some games. It is likely to gain more time on the field next year. He pleased in the last game of the season, the defeat by América-MG, when he started.

