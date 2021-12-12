Billionaires around the world just got $1.6 trillion richer in 2021

Joe Skippe/Reuters

This was another big year for billionaires. After a formidable 2020, when the super-rich added nearly $1.9 trillion to their collective fortune, the party continued into 2021: the world’s 2,600+ billionaires got $1.6 trillion richer, according to Forbes estimates.

Together, the billionaires are worth US$ 13.6 trillion, according to data from the close of the market on the penultimate Friday (3). In early January, that amount was US$12 trillion.

Get a first-hand look at Forbes Money content on Telegram

American billionaires topped the rankings of top moneymakers in 2021. Together, they added $945 billion to their fortunes this year, while the S&P 500 rose 21% and the Nasdaq advanced 50%.

A significant chunk of that gain comes from a single person: Elon Musk, who was by far the richest among them all. Musk made a staggering $110 billion in 2020. Even more staggering: he did it again in 2021.

Tesla’s CEO started the year with an estimated net worth of $156 billion. Now, it’s worth about $266 billion, thanks to SpaceX’s skyrocketing valuation and a 44% rise in Tesla’s share price.

Last month, Musk became the first person to cross the $300 billion mark, although shares in the electric automaker have fallen about 15% since it announced plans to sell some of its shares. He remains the richest person in the world, more than $70 billion ahead of second-placed Jeff Bezos, whose fortunes have increased a modest $6 billion this year.

Other Americans who had a great 2021 include Google co-founders Larry Page (+$44 billion) and Sergey Brin (+$42 billion), thanks to a 62% jump in shares in Alphabet, Google’s parent company .

Larry Ellison (+$32 billion), whose shares in software giant Oracle rose 36 percent; and Steve Ballmer (+$27 billion), the former CEO of Microsoft, which grew 45 percent this year, also did well in 2021.

Indian billionaires are second on the list. They increased their collective net worth by $210 billion, while the country’s main index, the BSE SENSEX, rose 21% thanks to optimistic investors.

India also took second place in the ranking of the richest billionaires in 2021: Gautam Adani, owner of the Adani Group – which encompasses infrastructure, commodities, power generation and real estate companies – benefited from a series of bold bets.

Shares in publicly traded Adani Gas have jumped 342% this year; energy company Adani Transmission grew 327%; the Adani Enterprises conglomerate, in turn, advanced 256%. Adani’s net worth has risen about $51 billion this year, and reached $80 billion this month.

The third luckiest country this year: Russia. Its billionaires have gotten $145 billion richer, led by Pavel Durov, creator of the messaging app Telegram, and Tatyana Bakalchuk, founder of e-commerce retailer Wildberries, who has seen her business boom. Bakalchuk is the richest billionaire in 2021 in percentage terms, with an increase of more than 1,000%.

The super-rich in other countries, however, are not doing so well. China, whose billionaires led the world in wealth growth in 2020, has slipped to fourth on the 2021 list. This year, Beijing has taken steps that have clamped down on the domestic industry, and concerns about real estate debt frightened investors.

Chinese billionaires are generally just 4% richer than they were a year ago, compared with a 60% gain last year, despite the good performance of international exchanges. Some lost some of their wealth in 2021, including Jack Ma (-$23 billion) and Colin Zheng Huang (-$43 billion), whose tech deals were hit by the Chinese government’s crackdown. Overall, aggregate billion-dollar wealth has risen in 40 countries this year, but has fallen in 30 others.

Still, new billionaires emerged around the world in 2021. Estonia had its first billionaires in July, when international payments startup Wise was listed on the London Stock Exchange, catapulting its two founders into the three-comma club .

Last month, Bulgaria’s first tycoons joined the ranks of billionaires: the Domuschiev brothers, who control a $4.2 billion empire that ranges from animal health and transportation to real estate and football. “We are very confident in what we are doing,” Kiril Domuschiev told Forbes recently. “Everything we’ve undertaken since 2000 is growing very fast.”

READ MORE: Discover the story of the Domuschiev Brothers, Bulgaria’s first billionaires

What will happen in 2022? Much will depend on the overall performance of the stock market. Shares in US tech companies such as Facebook (now called Meta Platforms) and Amazon soared through much of 2021 but retreated from their all-time highs.

Many shares of companies that have gone public recently, such as Robinhood Markets and the dating app Bumble, are trading below their initial listing price. Time will tell whether investor euphoria has really started to wane. But during this holiday season, the super-rich have a lot to be thankful for.