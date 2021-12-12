Black hole in Milky Way ‘leaking’ says NASA

Black holes are considered to be the most powerful force in the universe. Photo: Getty Images.

NASA said in a statement that the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way is firing jets of hydrogen and other substances;

Through a text, the institution states that the object is the owner of a mass of 4.1 million ‘Suns’ and that it has periodic ‘hiccups’;

Substance jets are launched because there is a gigantic force of attraction.

The American Space Agency (NASA) confirmed on the institution’s website that the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way is firing jets of hydrogen and other substances. The information contradicts the often widespread idea that the region was asleep.

According to an excerpt from the NASA text, “the Milky Way’s black hole, with a mass of 4.1 million ‘Suns’, is not quite a hibernating monster, but it has periodic ‘hiccups’ like gases and stars and clouds fall into it.”

The black hole is considered the most powerful force in the universe, and arises from supernova explosions about to die. Such objects constitute such a gravitational force that even light cannot escape.

Substance jets are launched precisely because of the enormous force of attraction. By pulling gases, cosmic dust, planets and stars, black holes eventually disperse substances in something like a breath.

Alex Wagner, an astronomer and co-author of the study at Tsukuba University in Japan, says that as the black hole “blows through the gas, this jet disperses into various streams. These currents traverse the Milky Way’s gas disc”

The information is from Istoé Dinheiro.