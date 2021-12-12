Blackmail of Tulio in A Place in the Sun resonates on the web

In this Saturday’s chapter (11) of a place in the sun, Thulium (Daniel Dantas) reveals the Christian (Cauã Reymond) who knows he assumed the identity of Renato (Cauã Reymond).

During a conversation, the villain shows the protagonist a recording. “The perfect crime, had been a small detail. The time it took you to get a tattoo like your brother’s“, says Tullius.

the best friend of Ravi (Juan Paiva) tries to defend himself, but is interrupted by the husband of Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão). “All this seems to me much more serious than a few deviations here and there from one work or another. I went to search. Ideological falsehood, drug trafficking, you would mold the rest of your life in jail”, argues the veteran.

“I thought your idea was good. So much so that I decided to board it together. Aren’t you using Renato? I decided that I will use it too. The two of us together are going to command this guy. From now on, you do what I say. Point“, blackmails the villain.

On social networks, internet users gave their opinion about the villain. “This Túlio discovering the Renato/Christian business now leaves what for the end of the soap opera?!“, commented a user on Twitter. “My God I hate this tulio from a place to Sun I hope this bastard dies soon“, wished another internet user.

“I will stop watching a place in the sun because I can’t hear tulio talking and don’t climb a stretch“, opined a third. “The tullium of the soap opera a place to Sun in addition to being a son of a bitch, he still has a diction to hate him, I can’t afford this old sap”, wrote another.

