Bloco da Anitta performs for the first time at Carnatal 2021 with surprises for the public – 12/11/2021 – News

Anitta will perform this Saturday (11) for the third day of Carnatal. Expected by revelers, the artist who is Head of Creativity and Innovation Beats, will debut at Corredor da Folia, and together with Beats intends to turn the main circuit into a great party, with an apotheotic moment that mixes axé and funk. The surprise will be in the trio’s second round.

The muse from Rio had already performed at the Christmas party, but at Camarote Beats, in 2019. This time, on top of the trio that bears her name, the singer comes to drag revelers from the city.

Carnatal began on Thursday (9) and runs until this Sunday (12). A success at the main street carnivals in Brazil, such as São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Bloco da Anitta came out for the first time at Carnatal this year.

care

To participate in Carnatal, revelers are required to present an immunization passport with at least two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The event has a special area for access control with the vaccine card, requirement for the use of masks and meets all health protocols provided for in the government decree.