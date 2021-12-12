Bolsonaro flies over storm-hit cities in Bahia: ‘We could see damage’ | Bahia

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was in Bahia this Sunday (12), to visit cities affected by the storm, in the south of the state. He landed in Porto Seguro at around 9:50 am, from where he took a helicopter to fly over the region.

After the flight, Bolsonaro landed in a football stadium in the city of Itamaraju. He was greeted by people crowding the place – most of them unmasked, as was the president. In Bahia, the use of masks is mandatory in at least 385 cities in Bahia since April 2020.

Among these cities are Porto Seguro and Itamaraju. During the ceremony, the president carried children who were also not wearing the protection. Upon returning to Porto Seguro, the president held a press conference and commented on the release of the FGTS for cities in emergency situations. See details below.

“We were able to see the damage caused by the rain. Some municipalities are quite affected, such as Itamaraju, for example. When we learned of what happened, in addition to contacting the mayors, we arranged for the release of the FGTS,” he said.

The Ministers of Health, Marcelo Queiroga; Citizenship, João Roma, and Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, also accompanied him, as did General Augusto Heleno, from the Institutional Security Office. The president and the delegation left Bahia at 1:40 pm.

“The mayors quickly decreed a state of calamity. Minister Rogério Marinho welcomed, recognized and published it in the Official Gazette of the Union. within five days, start paying the installment of up to R$6.2 thousand from the Guarantee Fund and Employees”.

BRL 6 million for municipalities

The Ministry of Regional Development (MDR) announced that it will release R$5.8 million to municipalities hit by heavy rains in Bahia. The ordinances will be published on Monday (13) in the “Official Gazette of the Union”.

“These BRL 6 million are for just five cities. We have nine more work plans under analysis and there are 24 municipalities here in the state of Bahia that are able to present coping and emergency projects. So the BRL 6 million are just the beginning of this process, then there is still all the reconstruction part, in short,” explained minister Rogério Marinho.

“Starting next year, we are going to anticipate the benefit for those families that are in this region and extend the unemployment insurance in two installments”, he added.

The municipalities in Bahia that had the recognition of the emergency situation were: Anagé, Camacan, Canavieiras, Guaratinga, Ibicuí, Itabela, Itacaré, Itamaraju, Itapetinga, Jiquiriçá, Jucuruçu, Marcionílio Souza, Mascote, Medeiros Neto, Santanópolis, Teixeira de Freitas and Vereda .

About 80 soldiers from the Fire Department, in addition to 37 students and instructors of rescue courses, work to rescue victims and support communities. According to the government of Bahia, food, water, medicine and other items are given priority to residents of 13 cities.

Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) will release the withdrawal of the Guarantee Fund for Time of Service (FGTS) for calamities in the regions of Bahia and Minas Gerais affected by the floods. The information was released on Saturday (11).

According to Caixa, the amounts will be made available for withdrawal after municipal decrees declaring the state of calamity and recognition by the Ministry of Regional Development, through an ordinance.

According to information from Caixa, the bank will also help local authorities to expedite the request for recognition of the state of calamity.

After the formalization of the state of calamity, according to Caixa, the population will be able to withdraw their FGTS digitally, without the need to go to an agency, through the FGTS application, in the Digital Cashout option.

Almost 70 thousand people were affected by the rains in the south and extreme south of Bahia. According to the Fire Department, 3,744 are homeless because of the storm that has hit the state since the first week of December.

According to information from the Civil Defense and Protection Superintendence of Bahia (Sudec), 30 cities are in an emergency situation. Villages and villages in the region were isolated because of the rain, which makes access difficult for firefighters.

This Sunday (12), around 241 firefighters and 2 helicopters are working to rescue victims and support affected communities. In Amargosa, a house was buried in the countryside and the family is missing.

Also this Sunday, the governor of the state, Rui Costa, visits the cities of Porto Seguro, Prado, Teixeira de Freitas, Jucuruçu and Itamaraju, which were heavily affected by the storm.

