Bolsonaro implies without evidence that COVID vaccines cause thrombosis and embolism – Policy

Jair Bolsonaro hinted that Covid-19 vaccines can cause serious side effects such as thrombosis and embolism (photo: Photo: Sergio Lima/AFP)

BRASLIA, DF – Without any scientific evidence, President Jair Bolsonaro insinuated this Saturday (11) that vaccines against Covid-19 can cause serious side effects such as thrombosis and embolism. The representative once again defended the use of drugs that were proven to be ineffective against the disease. The statement was given to the press in Rio de Janeiro.

“A case that is being studied now. The deputy [federal] Hlio Lopes, my brother, is in hospital with an embolism. It appears to be a side effect of the vaccine. We will wait for the conclusion”, he stated.

In showing evidence, Bolsonaro also said that the sister of a well-known doctor had a thrombosis in her foot after taking an immunizer against Covid-19.

“There have been side effects. Have you read the package insert for these vaccines? At Pfizer it is written: we are not responsible for side effects,” said the president.

ADVERSE EFFECTS OF VACCINES

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), it is normal that, after getting vaccinated, the person feels some mild side effects, such as low-grade fever or muscle pain. That’s because your immune system is instructing your body to react in certain ways.

Some people, however, may experience less common adverse effects. According to the WHO, severe allergic reactions, such as anaphylaxis, have been reported extremely rarely.

According to Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), the most common adverse events after vaccination are pain at the application site, fatigue, headache (headache), muscle pain, chills, joint pain and fever. The risk of the occurrence of myocarditis and pericarditis is low, and there is no scientific evidence available to indicate an increased risk of cardiac events.

The immunizers are able to reduce the chances of acute disease, in addition to minimizing the contamination by the new coronavirus. The booster dose, encouraged by the Brazilian Ministry of Health and adopted in other countries, is one of the proofs of the importance of immunizations.

Evidence demonstrates that vaccines protect against all the strains of concern that have arisen up to the delta. Regarding the new strain, called micron, studies are being conducted to find out the real effectiveness of immunizing agents against it. Pfizer and BioNTech have already stated that the three doses of the immunizing agent are capable of neutralizing it.

To defend the use of the drugs that have been shown to be ineffective against covid-19, the now new PL member stated that he took hydroxychloroquine recently and would “take it again” if it becomes contaminated again.

Bolsonaro again criticized the measures of social isolation adopted by governors and mayors, who, according to him, “decreed irresponsibly”. The Bolsonaro government’s management of the pandemic fight has been criticized by former ministers and health professionals, among other points, because of the lack of national coordination.

President Jair Bolsonaro’s statements were given at a press conference after the ceremony promoting the “Navy Guards” at the Navy headquarters in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

At the event, which had public restrictions imposed by the Navy, President Bolsonaro was even harassed and cursed after he insinuated to remain at Palcio do Planalto for another term.