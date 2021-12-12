Bolsonaro returns to defend ineffective treatment and attack vaccine and quarantine – Policy

(photo: Isaac Nbrega/PR) President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated, this Saturday (11/12), that he is against the decision of his own government to determine a five-day quarantine for travelers not vaccinated against COVID-19 who enter Brazil.

He stated that he accepted a decision by the Ministry of Health, but that, in his assessment, the best measure would be just to charge a PCR test for people who enter the country. “I don’t think anything. It was the Ministry of Health who decided. They decided five days. It was the final word, they came to me… Vaccination entered. For me, vaccination wouldn’t even go in, there would only be PCR. it prevents contagion,” he said, after graduating from the Navy in Rio de Janeiro.

“Let’s worry, but rationally. We can’t break the economy. These flights are not just tourists. Business and service flights. When I traveled now I was asked what? PCR. Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar and also Italy. Why create problems here? If it were up to me, I’d just have PCR.”

The quarantine would begin to apply this Saturday (11/12), but the measure was postponed due to the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health. The president stated that he does not know when the requirement will be applied.

Bolsonaro again defended the administration of hydroxychloroquine to patients contaminated by the coronavirus, despite studies that have already proven its ineffectiveness in the treatment against COVID-19. “I took hydroxychloroquine and, if it contaminates me again, I take it again. We have to respect the doctor’s autonomy,” he said.

He also questioned once again the ability of vaccines to reduce coronavirus transmission, as scientific studies indicate. He also stated that federal deputy Hlio Lopes (PSL-RJ) is hospitalized because of an embolism “possibly” caused by a vaccine reaction.

“I’m not here to disrupt anyone’s life. We’re messing with lives. Information cannot circulate. Anyone who says anything about vaccines is labeled fake news, deniers, earth workers,” he said.

Studies show that cases of severe vaccine reaction against Covid-19 are rare. Experts claim that the benefits of immunization outweigh any existing risks.