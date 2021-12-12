Brazil becomes top destination in travel posts for non-vaccinated

After Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga decided that foreigners do not need to be immunized against Covid-19 to enter Brazil, the country has become one of the main destinations in travel posts for non-vaccinated people.

When searching on Google, in English, where to travel without being immunized against Covid-19, it is possible to see a series of posts about countries that do not require proof of the vaccine. Brazil and Mexico lead the recommendations.

The search for entry restrictions in Brazil has also increased on Google in the last ten days. “Unvaccinated travel”, non-vaccinated travel in Portuguese, is among the related search terms.

Going against the grain of most countries, which are trying to block the advance of the Ômicron variant by charging for the vaccine passport, the Brazilian government decided to allow the entry of foreigners who were not vaccinated with a negative PCR test and to fulfill only five days of quarantine.

In Europe, proof of the complete vaccination course, with two doses or a single injection, in the case of Janssen, is required in Spain, Holland, Belgium, Germany, France, Finland and Slovakia.

In the United States, even with President Joe Biden being against the measure, the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started to require, since November 8, the vaccine passport for all foreign visitors.

Among the South American neighbors, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay also require the immunization passport. In Chile, in addition to the voucher, visitors must go through five days of isolation.

